Industry News





New Entrants Driving the Flavored Milk Industry

Shift from carbonated drinks to healthier drinks is propelling Indian flavored milk industry, says RNCOS in its latest research reports.
 
 
Listed Under

NOIDA, India - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- With the gradual shift of Indian consumers towards milk derivatives namely flavored milk, low fat yoghurt, and buttermilk owing to the health benefits, the flavored milk industry is boosting the share of 'ready–to-drink' category while turning flavoured milk as an alternate to other beverages, along with indulgent eating and drinking experience.

According to our latest research study "India Flavoured Milk Market Outlook 2022", young generation and travelers are the target consumers of the industry. Further, new entrants and existing players in the industry continue to capturing existing and untapped market share through their product offerings. Further, increasing government initiatives to develop and enhance dairy products, the flavored milk segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2014-2022.

The industry is witnessing expansion as the companies continue to experiment right flavours, portion sizing and formulation, to make flavoured milk meet huge range of health, nutritional and lifestyle needs. While the leading players still compete, new entrants and launches of various other flavors are successfully addressing the taste of the targeted consumer leading to popularity of the product amongst teenagers at large.

Domestic players are actively participating in the market competition, and are investing in research and development for creation of new flavors to stay profitable in future. The flavored milk industry would continue to grow with increasing base for the customers while leaving positive impact on the flavored milk industry of the country.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM860.htm


ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

