 
News By Tag
* Review Management
* Online Reviews
* Consumer Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Optimum Feedback Announces Significant Platform Improvements

Optimum Feedback has recently announced significant improvements to its platform, allowing local businesses to gather even more online reviews and reduce the impact of negative reviews.
 
NEW YORK - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Among other improvements, the Optimum Feedback platform now supports cross-posting of new business reviews directly to Facebook. Speaking on behalf of the company, Justin Gilchrist elaborated: "By automatically cross-posting incoming customer reviews to popular platforms, such as Facebook, our clients now benefit from their business reviews reaching a much wider audience. We also give our clients an easy to display their reviews from Google, Facebook or Yelp among other platforms, directly on their website. This have been proven to increase consumer trust while boosting conversions in bookings or sales."

"This is a huge milestone for us, as it means that no longer is each client review limited to just one platform. This update will effectively double the number of online reviews that our clients receive,"  added Gilchrist.

Also speaking for the company, Bryan O'Neil added: "We're delighted to reach yet another milestone, but we never stop innovating. I'm extremely excited about our product roadmap for the rest of the year, that includes some incredible product improvements like semantic data analysis, "smart" campaigns due to increase our average client's reviews by as much as 140% and much more."

Optimum Feedback has been helping local businesses increase their presence on online review sites, gather more reviews and minimize the impact of negative reviews since late 2016. As one of the fastest growing online review platform in the US, Optimum's feature base has proved second to none. The company has a focus on providing premium service to business at affordable monthly prices without contracts.

Find out more at http://OptimumFeedback.com or contact Bryan O'Neil at bryan@optimumfeedback.com.

Contact
Bryan O'Neil
(917) 338-1292
***@optimumfeedback.com
End
Source:
Email:***@optimumfeedback.com Email Verified
Tags:Review Management, Online Reviews, Consumer Reviews
Industry:Advertising
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share