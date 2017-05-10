News By Tag
Optimum Feedback Announces Significant Platform Improvements
Optimum Feedback has recently announced significant improvements to its platform, allowing local businesses to gather even more online reviews and reduce the impact of negative reviews.
"This is a huge milestone for us, as it means that no longer is each client review limited to just one platform. This update will effectively double the number of online reviews that our clients receive," added Gilchrist.
Also speaking for the company, Bryan O'Neil added: "We're delighted to reach yet another milestone, but we never stop innovating. I'm extremely excited about our product roadmap for the rest of the year, that includes some incredible product improvements like semantic data analysis, "smart" campaigns due to increase our average client's reviews by as much as 140% and much more."
Optimum Feedback has been helping local businesses increase their presence on online review sites, gather more reviews and minimize the impact of negative reviews since late 2016. As one of the fastest growing online review platform in the US, Optimum's feature base has proved second to none. The company has a focus on providing premium service to business at affordable monthly prices without contracts.
Find out more at http://OptimumFeedback.com or contact Bryan O'Neil at bryan@optimumfeedback.com.
Bryan O'Neil
(917) 338-1292
***@optimumfeedback.com
