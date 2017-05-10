 
New Entrants Driving the Herbal Cosmetic Industry Market

Changing lifestyles, growing awareness backed by new entrants in the industry is propelling Indian Herbal Cosmetics Industry, says RNCOS in its latest research reports.
 
 
NOIDA, India - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Herbal Cosmetic Industry is gaining tremendous momentum due to the shift in consumer preference towards Herbal cosmetics. This shift is majorly prevailing due to growing awareness among the consumer base concerning about side effects caused by prolonged usage of chemical based cosmetic products on their bodies. With domestic players actively participating in the market, the Indian Herbal Cosmetic Industry is growing at a CAGR of around 18%, during the period of 2017-2022.

According to our latest research study, "Indian Herbal Cosmetic Market Outlook 2022", Indian herbal cosmetics market has been witnessing tremendous growth over the past few years, on the back of changing consumer lifestyle and availability of various products in an affordable price range. In order to cater to the industry, new entrants have been witnessed capturing existing and untapped market share through their product offerings.

Further, rise in interest from both international and domestic companies to increase their foothold in the growing Indian cosmetic market has resulted in the entry of players as well as expansion in product offering. For instance, French cosmetic giant L'oreal, announced its entry in Indian herbal cosmetic industry through natural hair care product segment through Garnier Ultra blend. Also, Korean natural and organic cosmetic brand, Face Shop, announced tapping Indian market due to growing trend of Herbal cosmetic products

Domestic players are actively participating in the market competition, and are investing in research and development for creation of new as well as more effective products to stay profitable in future. The herbal cosmetics industry has emerged as one of the fastest growing sector with increasing base for the customers while leaving positive impact on the cosmetics industry of the country.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM868.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
