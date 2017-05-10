News By Tag
New Entrants Driving the Herbal Cosmetic Industry Market
Changing lifestyles, growing awareness backed by new entrants in the industry is propelling Indian Herbal Cosmetics Industry, says RNCOS in its latest research reports.
According to our latest research study, "Indian Herbal Cosmetic Market Outlook 2022", Indian herbal cosmetics market has been witnessing tremendous growth over the past few years, on the back of changing consumer lifestyle and availability of various products in an affordable price range. In order to cater to the industry, new entrants have been witnessed capturing existing and untapped market share through their product offerings.
Further, rise in interest from both international and domestic companies to increase their foothold in the growing Indian cosmetic market has resulted in the entry of players as well as expansion in product offering. For instance, French cosmetic giant L'oreal, announced its entry in Indian herbal cosmetic industry through natural hair care product segment through Garnier Ultra blend. Also, Korean natural and organic cosmetic brand, Face Shop, announced tapping Indian market due to growing trend of Herbal cosmetic products
Domestic players are actively participating in the market competition, and are investing in research and development for creation of new as well as more effective products to stay profitable in future. The herbal cosmetics industry has emerged as one of the fastest growing sector with increasing base for the customers while leaving positive impact on the cosmetics industry of the country.
