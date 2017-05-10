Global Dental Implants Market Research Report

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Dental Implants Market" This report analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Dental implants markets are replacement of tooth roots. A dental implant is a metal post mainly made up of titanium or zirconium which is surgically positioned into the jawbone beneath the gums. Once these implants are placed into the jawbone, they allow the dentist to mount the replacement teeth over them. The dental implant acts like an artificial root into the jaw so as to hold a replacement tooth or a bridge and it does not affect nearby teeth. Dental implants as an option are for those people who have lost tooth/teeth as a result of a periodontal diseases or an injury.Dental Implants market has been segmented on the basis of Material type which comprises of Titanium dental implants, Zirconium dental implants and others. On the basis of procedure type it is segmented into Root-Form dental implant, Plate-Form dental implant, and others. On the basis of End User it is segmented into Dental Hospitals & Clinics Market, Dental Research Laboratories, and others.Globally the market for Dental Implants is growing steadily and has a bright future. The market for Dental Implants is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~ 4.6% from 2016 to 2024.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the research report are Institute Straumann AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Osstem Implant (South Korea), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation)(US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), Neobiotech USA. Inc. (US)Study Objectives:To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on material type, procedure type, and end users.To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.Target Audience• Dental Implant suppliers• Dental Implants manufacturers• Dental research laboratories• Research and Development (R&D) Companies• Government Research Laboratories• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities• Medical Research InstitutesKey Findings• The Dental Implants global market is expected to reach $ 5944.5 million by 2022.• Titanium Dental Implants segment holds the largest share of the market• North America holds the largest market share 37.6% of global dental implant market• Globally, Asia-Pacific are expected to be fastest growing region and are anticipated to grow at the rate of ~7.2% during the forecast period.