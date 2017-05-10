News By Tag
Global Recruiter, VHR sponsors Superyacht Cup in Palma
Technical Recruitment Consultancy, VHR announces a new sponsorship with the prestigious Mediterranean Superyacht regatta.
On announcing the silver sponsorship, Danny Brooks, VHR Managing Director commented "VHR is proud to be a sponsor of the 2017 Palma Superyacht Cup. Today's amazing superyachts are a perfect embodiment of skills, materials and technologies from the aerospace, formula one and the marine industries. VHR is looking forward to seeing the racing action in Palma, in the heart of Mediterranean"
The superyacht cup is a favourite with yacht owners, friends, captains and crew who visit Palma de Mallorca annually for the four-day event. With warm early summer conditions and reliable sea breezes, the Bay of Palma offers some of the best racing conditions in the Mediterranean.
New sponsor for the Palma Superyacht Cup
Speaking on board superyacht Tempus Fugit at the Superyacht Show in Palma, Kate Branagh, Event Director of the Superyacht Cup added "It is great to welcome VHR, our new sponsor to the Palma Superyacht Cup"
Watch the clip here: http://v-hr.com/
Dale Fisher speaks about VHR's sponsorship of the Superyacht Cup
Dale Fisher, Head of Marine at VHR added "since establishing the Superyacht and Marine Recruitment team in 2015, VHR has made strong headway in supplying specialist teams and individuals to luxury yacht, performance and superyacht projects around the world. The whole team here at VHR has really got behind the Superyacht regatta and are looking forward to the event in June"
The Superyacht Cup is the longest running Superyacht regatta in Europe and the Mediterranean, with racing this year taking place from 21st-24th June.
Contact
For further information about VHR's at the Superyacht Cup please contact the VHR Press Office
Email: VHR Press Office: pressoffice@
Phone: +44 (0) 207 500 7980
For further information about VHR's Recruitment services in Superyacht and Marine, F1 and Motorsport, Aerospace and Aviation and Engineering and Defence, please contact Dale Fisher, Head of Marine Recruitment
Email: Dale Fisher: dale.fisher@
Phone: +44 (0) 207 500 7983
Contact
VHR Global Technical Recruitment
***@v-hr.com
