Liverpool City Council Predicts £1.4 Million Saving with Help from COMPAREX

COMPAREX's Global Dynamic Sourcing Platform to supply software and savings through council's new smart procurement framework

-- COMPAREX, a global IT provider specialising in license management, sourcing, technical product consulting and cloud-based professional services, today announced that it has been appointed by Liverpool City Council to supply software and services via its ICT Procurement Framework. COMPAREX were appointed to the framework in 2016, under a three-year contract. The framework was developed by Liverpool City Council to act as a bespoke procurement infrastructure to support its 'Digital First' strategy; in the process saving in excess of £1.4m over the lifetime of the framework.COMPAREX was chosen for the framework because of its expertise in supporting public sector digital transformation and helping public sector bodies achieve demonstrable cost savings. It has been appointed to Lot 2 of the ICT Procurement Framework as one of three service providers delivering software to the council; including standard desktop software, IT security and availability solutions. Under the framework, Liverpool City Council will have access to COMPAREX's Global Dynamic Sourcing platform, enabling it to procure the software it needs at the best prices available."The ICT Procurement Framework has had a profound effect on the ability of the council's ICT team to respond rapidly to our resident and staff requests, and deliver efficient frontline services," commented Trevor Ingham, Head of Procurement, Liverpool City Council. "The aim of the framework was to give the council access to a smaller group of more specialised and engaged IT suppliers – capable of meeting a wide range of requirements. We are very pleased to welcome COMPAREX onto the framework, and look forward to working together to drive further innovation and cost benefits over the next two years.""The public sector is under continual pressure to reduce spending whilst increasing operational efficiencies, especially post-Brexit. Liverpool City Council's innovative approach to overcoming this challenge through a bespoke IT services framework, is a great fit for the creative and adaptable way that COMPAREX approaches procurement,"commented Chris Bartlett, Business Unit Director Public Sector, COMPAREX. "Through our Global Dynamic Sourcing Platform we offer the flexibility which helps local authorities to do more with less, when it comes to software."