News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to beautify the living room with versatile and alluring sectional sofa
A sectional sofa is a large piece of furniture that is designed to give more seating space along with the luxurious look the room.
1. Choose a focal point: The sectional couch is typically the largest piece of furniture in the living room, so it should be positioned opposite to the focal point of the room. In a family room, the focal point is typically the television, fireplace or a large window, depending on the style of the room. It is recommended by most interior designers that if planning to put L-shaped sectional sofa opposite a television then it should be 12 feet away from the set. This space allows for comfortable viewing no matter where you sit on the sectional.
2. Maintain a smooth flow: Sectional sofas are available in different shapes and designs. So it can be awkward if not positioned correctly. Thus arrange the sectional in the living room against the longest wall. You can also place it in the centre of the room with a beautiful glass top coffee table to allow a more intimate and relaxed look. The sectional sleeper sofa because of its reclining feature should be placed in such a way that it should not block the walkways and doorways.
3.Balance the elements: Because an L sectional sofa is a large piece of furniture, arranging it in the centre of the room leaves space around it, and this can cause the middle of the room to appear weighted down. So create a balance appearance in the room by placing another small furniture pieces on the other side of the room. For example, you can set a beautiful single chair across from the shorter end of the sectional. Also, you can utilise the space behind the sofa by installing a large chair and desk.If you don't need this arrangement, then balance the space by creating a comfortable and peace seating area behind the sectional. You can also arrange large, comfortable chairs in a U-shape, or a shape that minimises the shape of your sectional, and face them toward a window, a piece of art or a fireplace.
4. Comfort and convenience:
So, therefore, try out the ways to place a small sectional sofa in the living room and let your interiors get an organised and spellbinding look.
At Wooden Street, you will get all the varieties of the sectional sofa at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of sofa in all the latest designs so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the custom made facility with free installation services to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at https://www.woodenstreet.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse