Award-winning Artist "La Verduga" dropped her debut album "Soy Mujer" & it's da bomb!

-- The award winning actress, writer and producer, now turned singer-songwriter, Vanessa Verduga (a.k.a. La Verduga, which translates to The Executioner)released her debut album "Soy Mujer" (I am Woman) this past Mother's Day, May 14, 2017, in honor of the ultimate female warriors whom gave us life.Vanessa credits her mother's unconditional love and support as the inspiration and force behind her album. And what an incredible album it is with 10 catchy tracks that will keep you dancing throughout to groovy Latin fusions of reggaeton, moombahton, cumbia, salsa, merengue, and bachata.The album includes the highly successful single "Owner of My Heart", which has surpassed the 1 million plays on SoundCloud and has over 350,000 views on VEVO for its music video. Also included in the album is the song "Niegalo Todo", popularized by the singer Julio Jaramillo, whom shares her mother's birthplace of Guayaquil, Ecuador. With the exception of "Niegalo Todo", La Verduga undoubtedly writes all of her songs as the album packs a healthy punch of female empowerment. After all, La Verduga is also the creator and lead super-heroine of the multiple award-winning digital series and comic book "Justice Woman".With "Soy Mujer", La Verduga is certainly seeking to make a path for female artists in the male-dominated urban Latino genre. With a production team including the likes of Grammy and Billboard award-winning producers DJ Napoles and Kenny O'Brien, we can expect big things from this captivating lady."Soy Mujer" album is currently available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Spotify and many more digital platforms worldwide. La Verduga's album promotional summer tour to be announced soon.Soy Mujer --->>>