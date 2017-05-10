News By Tag
The Journey of a Scholarship Student in a Master's Programme
Using a local institution, CTS College, the challenges of a student are explored. The objective is to encourage forward thinking of how a master's can contribute to success in later stages of life.
Choosing a college
In choosing a college, aim for one that aligns with your personal needs. If you want an experience over just a paper, aim for CTS College. The family orientedenvironment fostered by strong relationships between staff (administration and faculty) and students is second to none. From scholarships to payment plans and assistance with sourcing original textbooks needed for the course and finding exciting events for you to partake in to give you a holistic experience- CTS College is the choice for you. The main values that CTS College emphasize are loyalty to students and staff and customer centricity. So, don't settle for a degree mill, embark on a trip that would build your network and expand your outlook on life in general.
What is the benefit of an MBA? It goes far beyond a promotion. It is knowledge about the world, about the subjects undertaken, about research done. It is a journey through the ages, through the minds of those before you and those around you. This is equivalent to taking a leap of faith which carries you to a new destination that you had never seen or heard about before. However, only the ones interested in learning would ever reach. Only the inspired would ever gain a true benefit. Few would absorb the resources provided and transform the learning into a way of changing the world. So if you think that you are brave enough, if you want to take a step out of the bubble that society has created about what a master's is for- explore CTS College. Located on Montrose Main Road in Chaguanas, Trinidad, you would find a range of experiences across the many buildings used by CTS College.(http://www.ctscbcs.com)
The experience can be good on its own, but its better with a scholarship. Worrying about financing your programme and other expenses, especially if you fall into the mature category, can place a strain on your wellbeing and hamper your retention of the material being taught. There is financial aid and extrinsic rewards for academic achievement, used as categories for the scholarships. Attaining one is not only a benefit to your pocket, but a nice additive to your resume, which shows that you are a dedicated worker, one that sets out to accomplish your ending goal. This derives from having stringent benchmarks, like a certain percentage to meet per exam to retain the scholarship. Thus, aim for one- there is only benefits to gain.
Conclusion
It has been seen that there is more to a Master's than just gaining a piece of paper. Having a scholarship can even contribute to you being more productive. Having the work applied experience which is a strong component of the course makes it employer friendly.There is an experience that can be achieved, for the persons that are ready to embark on a new journey.
Company Background
CTS College was founded in October 1999 and offers a range of programmes from CXC to the Master's degree. Students that start at the secondary level with the CXC (CSEC) programme generally progress through the stages of diploma, bachelors and finally the masters degree, which is currently offered through the Australian Institute of Business. The AIB MBA can be completed in one year, and is taught by highly qualified tutors who not only have their MBA or DBA, but over five years' experience in their respective fields. However, at CTS College, the journey is as critical as the qualification awarded.
CTS College Of Business And Computer Science
Ravi Ragoonath
***@ctscollege.com
