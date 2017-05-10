News By Tag
Fast ROI from waterjet machine investment and its unexpected benefits
/ins.Concept Sweden AB is a young company, but they have many years of experience within the field of automation. Situated in Gothenburg, on the west coasts of Sweden, a group of experienced engineers started the automation company in 2011
- We looked where we had our biggest purchases and realized we bought waterjet cutting services for 1.5 million SEK last year, says Mathias Ytreeide, production manager at Concept Sweden. We thought it was about time to find another solution.
Concept Sweden are specialists in automation, serving customers mainly in the plastics industry. The company currently consists of 15 people who design, manufacture, build, install and deploy special machines and production equipment tailored to specific customer needs. The company also provide service and maintenance, contract manufacturing, electrical cabinet construction etc.
A fast ROI from waterjet cutting machine investment
To produce customer specific machines, they have a well-equipped workshop with several Mills, a lathe and a large selection of hand tools. Each machine build means some kind of customization. Now, the machinery has been extended with a new waterjet cutting machine from Water Jet Sweden - the new multi-purpose system, T-model Advanced.
• We looked at three different suppliers of waterjet cutting machines, and we chose Water Jet Sweden. They had the best offer and the sales rep lay on and showed more interest than the others. Some functions, like Height Sensor, was included, while the other offered them as option, and their machine also was of a smaller size, with less cutting area, said Mathias. Waterjet Sweden gave us the best value for money and a fast ROI (Return On Investment).
Easy to use
Although waterjet cutting was completely new technology for the production department, they quickly learned how to take advantage of the opportunities that the new machine provides.
• The training was incredibly good. The technician was calm and experienced, and we were in full production already the day after, tells Mathias. It has been very successful. It's quick and easy to prepare jobs, and the machine keeps running while we're doing other jobs at the same time.
Clean and quiet cutting operation
After visiting some other companies with waterjet cutting machines, there was some concern about the waterjet technology being dirty and noisy.
• Some of us were worried that it would be dirty and noisy, but there are no problems at all. We have the waterjet machine in a separate room, and with some simple daily maintenance there is no problem at all with dirt, says Mathias who has his own workplace next to waterjet cutting room.
Unexpected benefits from a waterjet machine investment
After half a year Concept Sweden sees positive effects from the investment, to change and manufacture waterjet parts in-house has proven profitable. Another unexpected benefit of having our own waterjet cutting machine is that it also has improved service towards their existing customers.
• Most parts we cut with the waterjet is for our own products, but we also do occasional cutting jobs for our existing customers. Often it is quicker for us to fix the parts that they need rather than to go to someone else who don't know their product. It is both more simple and cheaper, says Mathias.
We thank Mathias for a nice conversation and wish future success for Concept Sweden.
Summary
The fast ROI from investing in a waterjet cutting machine seen by Concept Sweden AB might be applicable to your company as well. Feel free to contact Water Jet Sweden for further information.
Pictures "Fast ROI from waterjet machine…"
1. Concept Sweden office in Gothenburg, on the west coasts of Sweden.
2. Concept Sweden are specialists in automation, serving customers mainly in the plastics industry
3. Mathias Ytreeide, production manager at Concept Sweden is happy about the fast ROI (Return on Investment)
4. T-model with a 3x2-meter abrasive waterjet cutting system from Water Jet Sweden
5. The T-model waterjet machine control panel and handy operator panel for easy job preparation
6. The training was incredibly good and we were in full production already the day after, tells Mathias.
7. At a desk beside the machine the CAD/CAM programs are prepared.
8. Some were worried that it would be dirty and noisy, but there are no problems at all
9. The machine keeps running while we're doing other jobs at the same time
10. BFT High Pressure Pump and Water Jet Sweden abrasive removal system
11. The WJS 2D cutting tool with height sensor and head protection protected by a light beam safety system
12. An unexpected benefit is the occasional cutting jobs for our existing customers. It often is quicker for us to fix the parts that they need.
About Water Jet Sweden AB
A successful pursuit of measurable customer benefits
Back in 1993, we produced our Machines in a private garage. Today we serve customers in more than 40 countries. Our native town of Ronneby in southern Sweden has become a R & D cluster of global renown, where the scientific establishment, the water jet industry and the business community join efforts to develop the water jet cutting technology of tomorrow.
Our ultimate end product is customer value, and the benefits our machines and service can offer are highly measurable in terms of time, money, product quality and sustainability.
For more information, please contact:
Water Jet Sweden AB
Lennart Svensson, MD or Klas Wallström, CMO
Teknikvägen 4
S-372 38 Ronneby Sweden
Tel: +46 457 455 440
E-mail: sales@waterjet.se
http://waterjetsweden.com
