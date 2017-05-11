NFL Player, International Film Director, and Award-Winning Magazine Editor Join Advisory Board

Advisory Board Members Join Company as It Prepares for Expansion.

-- Today, LUX Atlanta, Creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, and the LUX Elites: Top Ten Professionals to Watch, announces the formation of its Advisory Board, which will provide Strategic Advice, Operation Solutions and Business Strategy. The members include Stephane Nembot, Brandon Viator, Mbole Ekaney, Yves Tchouta and Marius Chawa."The selection of the Advisory Board members was a strategic process. Each member selected has extensive experience in Business Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Operations and are experts in their fields. We look forward to working with these members during our growth period" commented D Bryant, CEO of LUX Atlanta.Appointments to the LUX Atlanta Advisory Board include:Stephane Nembot is an NFL Player who plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Stephane is also an Entrepreneur, who earned a degree in International Affairs. He speaks 3 languages: English, French and Spanish.Brandon Viator is an Entrepreneur whose company is often called in to offer Operation Solutions and resolve management problems. He will be a graduate of Kennesaw State University, with Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Software Engineering.Mbole Ekaney is the founder of the HotJem Media & Business Group, a company that consults and works with start-ups, entrepreneurs, businesses, brands and public figures, regardless of their industry, to promote their products, services and brands. She is also Founder and Publisher of the Award-Winning Magazine and Blog, The HotJem.Yves Tchouta is an award-winning African Film Writer/Producer. His movie, Wamba, won the best Central Africa Movie of the year, at the 2011 Ecran Noire Festival. He is presently in development of a French feature film to be produced in Africa.Marius Chawa is the Co-Founder of tech startup, Codex, a technology institution that teaches students K-12 how to code and build companies, and the Founder of Zipp, a privatemarketplace for college students to buy and sell items within their school. He is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, with a degree In Applied Mathematics.LUX Atlantais an Atlanta Startup which currently specializes in Upscale Events, Image Consulting, and Talent Management. LUX Atlanta is the creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, a line of Fancy Events, hosted by Atlanta-based Celebrities and Professional Athletes. LUX Atlanta is also the creator of the LUX Elites: Top 10 Professionals to Watch. LUX Atlanta will soon offer its first Feature Product, a Limited-Edition Branded Smartwatch.Visit Us at: