News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NFL Player, International Film Director, and Award-Winning Magazine Editor Join Advisory Board
Advisory Board Members Join Company as It Prepares for Expansion.
"The selection of the Advisory Board members was a strategic process. Each member selected has extensive experience in Business Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Operations and are experts in their fields. We look forward to working with these members during our growth period" commented D Bryant, CEO of LUX Atlanta.
Appointments to the LUX Atlanta Advisory Board include:
Stephane Nembot - NFL Player:
Stephane Nembot is an NFL Player who plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Stephane is also an Entrepreneur, who earned a degree in International Affairs. He speaks 3 languages: English, French and Spanish.
Brandon Viator - Entrepreneur and Strategic Advisor:
Brandon Viator is an Entrepreneur whose company is often called in to offer Operation Solutions and resolve management problems. He will be a graduate of Kennesaw State University, with Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Software Engineering.
Mbole Ekaney - Founder, The HotJem Media and Business Group:
Mbole Ekaney is the founder of the HotJem Media & Business Group, a company that consults and works with start-ups, entrepreneurs, businesses, brands and public figures, regardless of their industry, to promote their products, services and brands. She is also Founder and Publisher of the Award-Winning Magazine and Blog, The HotJem.
Yves Tchouta - Film Director, Writer and CEO, XL Squad Entertainment:
Yves Tchouta is an award-winning African Film Writer/Producer. His movie, Wamba, won the best Central Africa Movie of the year, at the 2011 Ecran Noire Festival. He is presently in development of a French feature film to be produced in Africa.
Marius Chawa - Co-Founder, CodeX and Founder, Zipp:
Marius Chawa is the Co-Founder of tech startup, Codex, a technology institution that teaches students K-12 how to code and build companies, and the Founder of Zipp, a private
marketplace for college students to buy and sell items within their school. He is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, with a degree In Applied Mathematics.
About LUX Atlanta: LUX Atlantais an Atlanta Startup which currently specializes in Upscale Events, Image Consulting, and Talent Management. LUX Atlanta is the creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, a line of Fancy Events, hosted by Atlanta-based Celebrities and Professional Athletes. LUX Atlanta is also the creator of the LUX Elites: Top 10 Professionals to Watch. LUX Atlanta will soon offer its first Feature Product, a Limited-Edition Branded Smartwatch.
Visit Us at:
https://www.lux-
https://www.instagram.com/
Media Contact
Press Office
LUX Atlanta LC
678-660-8626
press@lux-atlanta.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse