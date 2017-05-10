News By Tag
Helical IT Announces Its Open Source Community Version of Helical Insight 2.0
Helical Insight 2.0 CE comes with several new product updates and features which include a completely revamped UI user friendly UI with one click access to all the functionalities, user role management, email scheduling, exporting, data analysis in various formats, mobile and cloud compatibility, XML driven workflow, caching for enhanced performance etc.
"Helical Insight is built to provide a highly flexible developer friendly platform which can be used to fulfill the data analytical requirement of the companies and the functionalities can be extended as and when required using developers. In order to make it even more attractive to developers, we are proud to announce the launch of Helical Insight Community Version" said Nitin Sahu, Cofounder, Helical Insight.
Nikhilesh Tiwari, Cofounder, Helical Insight added "Developers can be a part of our journey by downloading the source code from Github and using it as well as contributing. We plan to build a strong ecosystem consisting of developers and partners who can use Helical Insight source code to build plugins and add more functionality"
Additional Resources
Community Version Details : http://www.helicalinsight.com/
Helical Insight Github link : https://github.com/
Creating report or dashboard using Helical Insight Community Version : http://www.helicalinsight.com/
Forum : http://forum.helicalinsight.com/
About Helical Insight
Helical Insight is world's first Open Source Business Intelligence framework which can help you derive insights out of your one or multiple datasources. Helical Insight is having all the features which are generally expect out of any BI tool (be it open source or proprietary)
Helical Insight also comes with a unique Workflow rule engine, allowing users to call any functionality of Helical Insight or external functionality and thus empowering you to implement any sort of custom business process. Helical Insight also comes with machine learning and NLP features. Features can be extended via using HTML and Java skillset.
Contact
Shailaja
+914042205298
shailaja@helicalinsight.com
