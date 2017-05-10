News By Tag
Lip augmentation surgery – What to expect during the procedure?
Do you think that your beauty would have been further enhanced if your lips were a little more fuller? Try a Lip Augmentation procedure at MedSpa and you will be stunned at the results.
What all you can expect during the lip augmentation surgery?
Injectable lip augmentation methods can be performed at the clinic of the surgeon as an outpatient procedure. No downtime is needed. The only exception is the fat injection as this procedure needs a small region of liposuction to remove fat deposits from another part of your body prior injecting it into the lips.
Before administering the injections, a local or numbing agent might be applied for easing the discomfort. In some cases, nerve blocking injections are also given before starting the treatment for completely numbing the lips. This is similar to the anesthetic injections which are given while undergoing dental treatment. The cosmetic surgeon makes a choice after examining a patient.
Then the cosmetic surgeon marks the area in which injections have to be given. Fine needles are used for injecting the substance into the lips. After injection, ice might be given for controlling swelling and easing discomfort. However, no firm pressure is placed on the treated area. Bruising and swelling would subside within a few days following surgery. Make sure that you follow the instructions given by the surgeon for fast and quick recovery. It might take a few days to see the results of the surgery.
