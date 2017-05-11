 
May 2017
Hidden Brains on a Business Trip to USA & Canada

 
 
NEW YORK - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Hidden Brains, a leading technology partner in based in India, is pleased to announce its business trip to USA and Canada. Team is determined to solve IT challenges of businesses based in USA and provide cutting-edge solutions through this business trip. Building new business relationships and strengthening old ones is the prime motto of this business trip commencing from 20th May and lasting till 23rd June 2017.

During this tenure, team will be available to discuss latest technologies influencing businesses and explore opportunities at following places:

• Toronto and nearby countries in Canada
• New York
• Georgia
• Los Angeles
• San Francisco

Hidden Brains is known for exploring new opportunities with an established feat in emerging and trending technologies:

• Internet of Things (IoT)
• Cloud Computing
• Big Data
• Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
• Wearables
• Beacons

This reputed IT Company has track record of serving over 2200+ global clients in its 13+ years of establishment. Team Hidden Brains will discuss challenges and hurdles faced by IT companies in USA and Canada and offer them with appropriate solutions.

Comprehensive and result-oriented services of Hidden Brains have helped several clients gain a competitive advantage and skyrocket business to achieve new heights. Discussing about latest technologies with entrepreneurs face-to-face helps in planning of effective business strategies.

Conducting face-to-face meetings with clients has helped this company in building trust and valuable relationships in past. Hidden Brain team will sit with clients to talk about future business prospects.

About Hidden Brains:

Hidden Brains is a reputed web and mobile app development company incepted in 2003. This company has served over 33+ industries and is eager to explore emerging technologies to match with current market trends. While Hidden Brains has planned a business trip to USA and Canada, entrepreneurs eager to meet us can schedule a meeting by filling up a simple form at http://www.hiddenbrains.com/business-trip.html.
