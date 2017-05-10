A security solution that curb crimes

SMS - - the optimal security solution to deter crime through its distinguished applications

-- Despite the presence of several companies specializing in security systems in the local and regional markets, SMS program launched by Key-Tech Group for Security Solutions managed to achieve great success through its unique and sophisticated applications speeding up the security process and making it more efficient and effective to avoid crimes and dangerous breaches.Through its state of the art and advanced applications, the SMS program "installed in buildings, hotels, companies and other facilities" double checks identification documents of visitors and its validity through connecting the program with an ID and passport screening system.The accurate and fast document screening process which follows international standards in identifying and checking card holders rejects any documents that are invalid, fake or altered.Applying the potentials of SMS through its database connectivity tremendously minimizes the chances of any form of criminality occurring in buildings and facilities. It alerts the presence of suspicious individuals and in doing so, elevates security levels.SMS paperless applications help curb recurrent crimes through its visitor's screening system that performs facial identification through collecting information about residents of buildings, hotels and other facilities visitors. This information includes an electronically saved record of entry and exit times, number of visits as well as vehicle track down.Another important application is the attendance recording system which saves effort, time, and provides a more accurate record of attendance without the need for any paperwork. It's worth mentioning that the records are easily accessible anytime, anyplace through intelligent cloud technology.These important applications also include the implementation of a vehicle tracking system that tracks and controls vehicles in the facility, in addition to identifying vehicles that may impede the path in emergency situations and provide control rooms with information stored in advance, it can also identify the locations of vehicles whose owners have forgotten their parking spots.These services and other features are consuming human efforts, finances and require unnecessary paperwork, but now, due to the applications of SMS developed by Key-Tech's rapid solutions, the process is easier and far safer.Firas Sinno, Founder, and CEO of the Keytech Group, said that security management must be a clear and uncomplicated process. "SMS is developed to transform the security process, making it easier and more accurate, to achieve the highest efficiency and speedy data processing."Mr. Sinno also added: "Key-Tech did not only revolutionize the current security measures but also has set a new benchmark standard in the industry," saying that the value offered by the company's services and products allow competition at unmatched levels.It's worth mentioning that the company recently signed contracts with major companies in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates providing them with SMS services which save time and efforts and guarantees speed and accuracy.With the presence in the UK, Jordan and the UAE, the Keytech group provides advanced security solutions that serve a green community by eliminating the possibilities of any human error.