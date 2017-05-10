Asthma Brings Financial Burden Along with Breathlessness

It's difficult to pinpoint the actual reason behind asthma, but increasing air pollution has definitely increased asthmatic patients all over the country.

Primus Asthma

Contact

Primus Hospital

09953722892

primustraumahospital6@ gmail.com Primus Hospital09953722892

End

-- On the occasion of World Asthma Day, World Health Organization (WHO) has released a survey of air pollution in 1600 cities of the world. It has also made a list of more than 25 most polluted cities, 13 of which are in India, clearly indicating India is at the top of the list of most polluted countries of the world.According to the latest market data on the sale of antibiotics for asthma, it's been found that there is around 43 percent increase in the sale of antibiotics.Families of asthmatic patients huge financial burden due to costly inhalers and medicines, said the head of Pulmonary medicine department, Primus Hospital."The asthmatic patients and their families are facing the economic burden of costly antibiotics, inhalers and steroids," said"According to the recent study which I conducted in the hospital, nearly 15 percent of the total visiting patients come for the treatment of respiratory problems, the majority of whom are children," he added.Asthma can attack any age group but in most of the cases, it starts in the childhood. It is the disease in which patients suffers from breathlessness and wheezing, which, if not treated may increase with time.According to the latest data released by the WHO, one in four children below five years of age dies due to poor air quality and unhealthy environments. Each year environmental risks such as indoor and outdoor air pollution, lack of sanitation, inadequate hygiene, unsafe water, smoke take lives of 1.7 million children.2, chandragupt Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021, India01166206640, 9953722892