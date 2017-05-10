Scope e-Knowledge to Exhibit and Present at the Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP) Meeting

Contact

Scope e-Knowledge Center, an award winning services partner to publishers and information providers worldwide, will be attending and presenting at the Society for Scholarly Publishing meeting, May 31 - June 2 in Boston, Massachusetts USA.A primary focus for Scope at the meeting will be its suite of services designed to enhance the discovery and users experience with scholarly book content. The offering, called "ConSCIse," combines advanced technology with expert subject curation to develop abstracts, keywords and other granular metadata to streamline search, increase the speed and accuracy of discovery, and expand opportunities for monetizing content.Representatives from Scope will present at two conference sessions: 1) Session 1C (Thursday 10:30am) -- "Changes in Academic Book Publishing Models," and 2) Plenary Previews Session (Friday 9am) -- "New and Noteworthy Product Presentations.""The discovery, user experience, and monetization of book content continues to be an important focus for both primary scholarly publishers as well as secondary publishers and other aggregators,"notes Tram Venkatraman, President of Scope e-Knowledge Center. "Publishers need to increase their ROI; authors seek more exposure and recognition for their work; users expect enhanced functionality. ConSCIse combines the subject expertise and technical scalability to enrich book content to facilitate this in a flexible, cost effective offshore model."Scope e-Knowledge also offers related services such as taxonomy and ontology development, deep indexing and tagging of content and data assets, web crawling and data harvesting, and metadata enhancement.SSP attendees can meet with Scope e-Knowledge representatives at Booth 'C' next to Table 5 in the Exhibit Hall. Scope, a Quatrro Global Services company, is an award-winning provider of outsourced, costeffective Content Enhancement Services, Data Management Services, Business Research Services and Patent Analytics for various clients across the globe. Scope, a niche knowledge services provider, has employees from various educational backgrounds and experience delivering knowledge solutions across multiple industry verticals and domains. Scope fulfils customer needs by leveraging its experience and capabilities using in-house developed proprietary technology solutions and platforms for service delivery as well as its internal needs. Scope is also the publisher of the daily newsletter Knowledgespeak, a comprehensive news service focusing on the STM information industry.