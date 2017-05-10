News By Tag
NTL Lemnis launches high Wattage ''Pharox Aura Retrofit LED bulb'' for Commercial Spaces
NTL Lemnis, the leading LED Lighting solutions company, has added another innovative product "Pharox Aura Retrofit LED bulb (40W & 50W)" to its product portfolio.
NTL Lemnis, the leading LED Lighting solutions company, has added another innovative product "Pharox Aura Retrofit LED bulb (40W & 50W)" to its product portfolio. This innovative product is an ideal replacement of traditional lighting sources that are used in various places like Retail Shops & Showrooms, Commercial Spaces and Other High Ceiling applications.
Pharox Aura Retrofit LED lamps can be replaced in the existing bulb holders without any hassle. Its elegant & robust design is suited to Indian power conditions. Aura's mechanical design provides efficient thermal management thus enhancing the long life of product and the plastic enclosure is flame-retardant (reducing the cause of fire in case of lamp failure). The lamp is backed by cutting edge electronics for safety & reliability.
"Commercial spaces have an inherent requirement of high luminescence and our product provides just that with the added benefits of energy efficiency and robust product design. Pharox Aura, we are sure, will be an ideal replacement of traditional lighting sources that are currently used for these spaces. Our product, backed by cutting edge electronics, wins hands down when compared with the existing products" says Mr. Arun Gupta, MD, NTL Group
Pharox AuraLED bulbs range is available in 40W and 50W at MRP Rs.1145 and Rs1345 respectively.
The other features of the product include:
Wattage: 40W/50W
Efficacy: ≥ 100lm/W
CCT: 6500K
CRI: >80
IP Rating: IP 20
Power Factor: >0.9
Voltage Range: 100-300V. mention- RATED VOLTAGE/FREQUENCY - 220-240V/50Hz
Surge Protection: 2.5kV
THD: <20%
NTL Lemnis products are available across the country through specially appointed institutional sales persons and distributors across the country. NTL Lemnis has its sales offices in North, West and South zones of India.
NTL Electronics India Limited:
NTL began its operations in the year 1993 and started its lighting journey in the year 2002. With an annual turnover of Rs. 517 Crore (2015-2016), NTL is one of the leading lighting electronics manufacturing companies in India. Today NTL works with who's who of the lighting industry in India. In 2010, a Private Equity firm, CX Partners, picked up a 20% stake in the company.
The lighting journey for NTL in 2002 began with manufacturing of CFL ballasts. NTL has played a pivotal role in making high end electronic ballasts especially suited to the Indian lighting conditions. NTL has been a frontrunner in converting CFL lamps to HPF (High Power Factor) as well as redesigning them to make them more cost efficient. The first LED lamp in India was developed and manufactured by NTL in 2009.
At NTL, the manufacturing capability has also grown significantly, keeping pace with the growth in development process. Today NTL as a group has 3 state-of-the-
NTL's biggest strengths are its development and manufacturing capabilities. Both the manufacturing and development activities for clients are undertaken at NTL and as a result, time to market for new products is not very long. This capability allows NTL to give a large range of customised products to its customers in the quickest possible time. Today, the product portfolio of NTL comprises of electronic control gears, transformers, ballasts, luminaires, retrofit CFLs, LEDs and LED drivers.
For more information, please visit: www.ntlelectronics.com
About NTL Lemnis:
Set up in April 2012, NTL Lemnis today is a fully owned subsidiary of NTL Electronics, after the buyout of Lemnis Lighting, the Netherlands based global LED lighting innovator. NTL Lemnis designs, manufactures and sells energy efficient LED lighting solutions for Indian as well as the global audience. Lemnis Lighting is credited with creating the first LED lamp in the world and NTL manufactured the first LED lamp in India for Lemnis lighting in 2009.
NTL Lemnis exploits the global design, production and distribution strengths of both the parent companies to deliver innovative solutions for Home & Commercial lighting globally. NTL Lemnis primarily focuses on the geographical markets of India, Europe and Africa with company offices in India, Netherlands and South Africa.
NTL Lemnis produces and markets a complete range of energy efficient LED lighting products under the umbrella of the acclaimed Lemnis brand, Pharox, globally. The company's USP is its ability to develop and manufacture products, which are direct replacements of traditional lighting solutions, at market acceptable prices, without compromising on the quality of light.
NTL Lemnis's primary focus in the initial phase was on the large businesses - industries that are typical energy guzzlers, such as Retail, IT & ITeS, Hospitality and Healthcare. Today, NTL Lemnis is focused on creating an effective sales and distribution network across the country, so that its entire range, which includes a portfolio of more than 250 products, can be made available directly to the end consumer.
In addition, NTL Lemnis is a major partner to Government initiatives to make mass adoption of LED bulbs possible. NTL has distributed more than 15 million lamps through the Government initiatives, till date and continues this partnership.
For more information, please visit: www.pharoxglobal.com
