Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Global Infection Control Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Infection Control Market, By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
DALLAS - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global infection control market is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type:

·         Disinfection

o    Medical Nonwovens

o    Disinfectants

o    Disinfectors

§  Washer

§  Flusher

§  U.V. Rays

o    Disinfectant Wipes

o    Endoscope Reprocessors

·         Sterilization

o    Products

§  Heat

§  Low Temperature

§  Radiation

§  Filtration

·         Services

By End-User:

·         Hospitals,

·         Medical Device Manufacturers

·         Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

·         Food and Beverage Industry

·         Laboratory

Based on geography, the Global Infection Control Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/market-global-infecti...

Major Players of the Global Infection Control Market:

·         3M Company

·         MMM Group

·         Kimberley-Clark

·         Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

·         Cantel Medical Corporation

·         Sterigenics International, Inc.

·         Steris PLC

·         Getinge Group

·         Halyard Health, Inc.

·         Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

·         Matachana Group

·         Olympus Corporation

·         Domtar Corporation

·         Medtronic

·         Bio-Cide International, Inc.

·         CareFusion Corporation

·         Molnlycke Health Care AB

Other Insights:

Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medica...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

