Global Infection Control Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Infection Control Market, By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Product Type:
· Disinfection
o Medical Nonwovens
o Disinfectants
o Disinfectors
§ Washer
§ Flusher
§ U.V. Rays
o Disinfectant Wipes
o Endoscope Reprocessors
· Sterilization
o Products
§ Heat
§ Low Temperature
§ Radiation
§ Filtration
· Services
By End-User:
· Hospitals,
· Medical Device Manufacturers
· Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
· Food and Beverage Industry
· Laboratory
Based on geography, the Global Infection Control Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa
Major Players of the Global Infection Control Market:
· 3M Company
· MMM Group
· Kimberley-Clark
· Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)
· Cantel Medical Corporation
· Sterigenics International, Inc.
· Steris PLC
· Getinge Group
· Halyard Health, Inc.
· Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)
· Matachana Group
· Olympus Corporation
· Domtar Corporation
· Medtronic
· Bio-Cide International, Inc.
· CareFusion Corporation
· Molnlycke Health Care AB
Other Insights:
Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
