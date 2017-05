Global Infection Control Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Infection Control Market, By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024

End

-- The Global infection control market is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.· Disinfectiono Medical Nonwovenso Disinfectantso Disinfectors§ Washer§ Flusher§ U.V. Rayso Disinfectant Wipeso Endoscope Reprocessors· Sterilizationo Products§ Heat§ Low Temperature§ Radiation§ Filtration· Services· Hospitals,· Medical Device Manufacturers· Pharmaceutical Manufacturers· Food and Beverage Industry· LaboratoryBased on geography, the Global Infection Control Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa· 3M Company· MMM Group· Kimberley-Clark· Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)· Cantel Medical Corporation· Sterigenics International, Inc.· Steris PLC· Getinge Group· Halyard Health, Inc.· Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)· Matachana Group· Olympus Corporation· Domtar Corporation· Medtronic· Bio-Cide International, Inc.· CareFusion Corporation· Molnlycke Health Care ABReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- medica... Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/