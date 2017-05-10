News By Tag
TopTech Emerging as the Fastest Growing TMT Bar Manufacturer in Bengal and Agartala
High quality of products manufactured at par with international standards has made TopTech one of the leading TMT bar manufacturer and supplier in West Bengal and Agartala.
"We procure superior raw materials for manufacturing TMT bars. Our materials are pure and this helps us manufacture top quality bars at competitive prices. High ductility, uniform length, superior strength and corrosion resistance are some the hallmarks of our products. Because of the goodwill enjoyed in the market, we have received orders from as far as Agartala. One of our biggest USP is our quality. We take quality very seriously and make no compromises on it. Each of our product undergoes strict quality control test before being sent. We make sure that our products meet international standards, "said a company's spokesperson.
He further added, "We are a pioneer in the Tempcore process, one of the mostly widely used manufacturing process for TMT bars. The tempcore process leads the required strength to our products and they are able to withstand extreme situations and natural calamities. We are constantly on the innovating ourself and expect more orders to flow in the coming days."
Excellent after sales service has further enhanced the reputation of the company with its products finding favours among engineers and dealers alike.
About TopTech
TopTech is a new age steel enterprise whose mission is to achieve technological advancement by producing the best quality TMT bars at par with international standards. The products manufactured by the company boast of high tolerance, durability and sustainability that can stand against all odds. With its passion to innovate and offer an easy and fast building solution in every condition, TopTech is carving a niche for itself in the market. For more visit https://toptechtmt.com/
For more information, contact:
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
46, BB Ganguly Street
Kolkata - 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050 / 2236 6666/9999
Email: info@technirman.com
