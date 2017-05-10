News By Tag
Best Hotel Resort In Costa Rica – Casa Panorama
There are so many hotel resorts in the Costa Rica, but there is nothing like the Casa Panorama.
Situated in the exclusive, gated Tulemar Gardens community of Manuel Antonio,Casa Panorama has some of the best views in Tulemar.
Relax in a comfortable environment with all the benefits and convenience of a private home while experiencing one of the finest rain forest sites in the Americas. Awaken to the songs and sounds of a wide variety of tropical fauna, including parrots, toucans and howler monkeys – these and a multitude of others are easily seen from Casa Panorama's rooms and decks.
• On site concierge service
• Free use of beach equipment
• Room Service
• Beach Bar
• Daily Maid Service
• Food Service
Words from the resort spokesperson
"Casa Panorama resort is one of the highly rated luxury vacation resorts in the country and known for its world class living and true Costa Rican hospitality. We at Casa Panorama always commit ourselves to provide great services to our guests and make their stay memorable. Whether you come here with family, friends or just single you will get everything that you always wanted to live a lavish lifestyle"
Testimonials
"We found the food at the restaurant by the pool quite good, contrary to some of the other reviews posted. We also took full advantage of the many restaurants close by — Cafe Milagros being a favorite of everyone in the family. Many, many excellent restaurants all within walking distance of Tulemar."
For more information visit: http://www.casapanoramacr.com/
