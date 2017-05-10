Hindus welcome idea of Meditation Room at East Tennessee State University

End

-- Hindus have welcomed the reports of including a Meditation Room in the $40.5 million expansion and renovation plan of Culp Center at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) campus in Johnson City (Tennessee), whose completion is projected in December 2019.Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that a Meditation Room would be a step in the positive direction for ETSU. Many educational institutions in USA and Canada already had prayer/meditation room for quiet reflection and spiritual exercise.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that with the presence of Meditation Room, ETSU students would have a spiritually meaningful life in addition to material success after they graduate from here. Meditation Room would be another feather in ETSU's cap in making it a top class and wholesome university.Moreover, ETSU needed to recognize the intersection of spirituality and education, Rajan Zed added.Zed urged ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland to launch the Meditation Room in a temporary facility till the expansion-renovation of D.P. Culp University Center, a community center which bears the name of former ETSU President Delos Poe Culp, was continuing; as currently there was reportedly no such space on the campus.Founded in 1911, ETSU, whose Vision includes "Developing a world-class environment", serves over 14,500 students in over 100 doctoral, master, and baccalaureate programs. A public institution, ETSU offers a rare and unique graduate program in Professional and Applied Storytelling, and its alumni include country music singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney. Scott Niswonger is Chairman of ETSU Trustees, while Flora W. Tydings is Chancellor of The College System of Tennessee.