News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hindus welcome idea of Meditation Room at East Tennessee State University
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that a Meditation Room would be a step in the positive direction for ETSU. Many educational institutions in USA and Canada already had prayer/meditation room for quiet reflection and spiritual exercise.
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that with the presence of Meditation Room, ETSU students would have a spiritually meaningful life in addition to material success after they graduate from here. Meditation Room would be another feather in ETSU's cap in making it a top class and wholesome university.
Moreover, ETSU needed to recognize the intersection of spirituality and education, Rajan Zed added.
Zed urged ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland to launch the Meditation Room in a temporary facility till the expansion-renovation of D.P. Culp University Center, a community center which bears the name of former ETSU President Delos Poe Culp, was continuing; as currently there was reportedly no such space on the campus.
Founded in 1911, ETSU, whose Vision includes "Developing a world-class environment"
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse