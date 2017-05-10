 
Hindus welcome idea of Meditation Room at East Tennessee State University

 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Hindus have welcomed the reports of including a Meditation Room in the $40.5 million expansion and renovation plan of Culp Center at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) campus in Johnson City (Tennessee), whose completion is projected in December 2019.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that a Meditation Room would be a step in the positive direction for ETSU. Many educational institutions in USA and Canada already had prayer/meditation room for quiet reflection and spiritual exercise.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that with the presence of Meditation Room, ETSU students would have a spiritually meaningful life in addition to material success after they graduate from here. Meditation Room would be another feather in ETSU's cap in making it a top class and wholesome university.

Moreover, ETSU needed to recognize the intersection of spirituality and education, Rajan Zed added.

Zed urged ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland to launch the Meditation Room in a temporary facility till the expansion-renovation of D.P. Culp University Center, a community center which bears the name of former ETSU President Delos Poe Culp, was continuing; as currently there was reportedly no such space on the campus.

Founded in 1911, ETSU, whose Vision includes "Developing a world-class environment", serves over 14,500 students in over 100 doctoral, master, and baccalaureate programs.  A public institution, ETSU offers a rare and unique graduate program in Professional and Applied Storytelling, and its alumni include country music singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney. Scott Niswonger is Chairman of ETSU Trustees, while Flora W. Tydings is Chancellor of The College System of Tennessee.
