Adriana Collado-Hudak, Senior Counsel, Greenspoon Marder to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
About Adriana Collado-Hudak
Adriana Collado-Hudak graduated cum laude from the University of Florida's Levin College of Law. In recognition of her academic achievements and legal writing skills, Ms. Collado-Hudak was selected as a teaching assistant in Legal Research and Writing and Appellate Advocacy. Ms. Collado-Hudak also served as Assistant Editor-in-Chief of UF's Journal of Technology Law & Policy.
Ms. Collado-Hudak began her legal career at the Miami-Dade County Public Defender's office. There, she quickly advanced from trying misdemeanor, juvenile and traffic offenses to defending serious felonies punishable by life imprisonment. In 2009, Ms. Collado-Hudak entered private practice and broadened her experience to include litigation in state and federal courts.
Ms. Collado-Hudak has defended business executives, entrepreneurs, students, doctors, teachers, lawyers and other professionals in cases involving driving with suspended license, DUI, drug sale/possession/
Ms. Collado-Hudak is the current author of the Florida Criminal Cases Notebook Supplement, a publication used by state attorneys, judges and criminal defense attorneys as a reference on emerging case law. Ms. Collado-Hudak has appeared on local and international media outlets discussing issues pertinent to the criminal justice system as a legal consultant.
About Greenspoon Marder
Greenspoon Marder is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 350 law firm with more than 200 attorneys. The firm maintains 20 offices throughout Florida and the U.S. The primary offices are located in Boca Raton, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Miami, Miami Beach, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Portland, San Diego, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across Florida and the United States.
Event Synopsis:
Criminal justice reform has earned wide bipartisan support, recognizing the critical problems in the system. However, with President Trump's law and order campaign, many concerns regarding the reality of criminal justice reform have been raised.
Earlier this year, the President signed three Executive Orders that seek to crack down on international crime and crimes against law enforcement. Despite the New Administration's focus on targeting violent criminals, especially drug cartels, businesses should still expect the Department of Justice's (DOJ) persistent efforts to prosecute white collar crimes.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will review the recent developments and new trends on white collar crime law enforcement under the Trump Presidency. They will also provide insights on the current status of the US criminal justice system and President Trump's efforts to reform.
Key topics include:
· A Background of U.S. Criminal Justice System
· Trump's Criminal Justice Policies
· Impact to White Collar Crime Law Enforcement
· Mitigating Heightened Enforcement Risks
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
