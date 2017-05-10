Country(s)
HomeZada Launches Home Personal Finance App
Consumer Fintech App Integrates with HouseCanary to Empower Homeowners
"Homeowners need better financial awareness over all the aspects of their home," said Elizabeth Dodson, co-founder of HomeZada. "Our new home finances app enables homeowners to make smarter financial decisions regarding their home not only today, but throughout the entire homeowner lifecycle."
The app instantly displays a current home valuation and it provides a three-year forecast of your home's value. It also includes a mortgage calculator that shows you the full amortization schedule of both your primary and any secondary loans. This powerful combination then calculates your estimated home equity on a continuous basis which is the biggest part of most consumers' overall net worth. This intelligent property data is provided by HouseCanary, a property analytics company using data science to value and forecast 18,000 markets and 100M properties.
"Other home valuation methods are based largely on historical comparable sales," says HouseCanary CEO Jeremy Sicklick. "HouseCanary measures price movements on every residential block in the country, allowing for precise valuations today and three years into the future. Our algorithms combine 40 years of history, 1 billion residential transactions and hundreds of proprietary calculations influencing home values, such as capital markets, jobs, traffic … even views from a property's backyard."
Homeowners can also ensure they are properly insured by tracking the various coverages on their home insurance policy and comparing that with HomeZada's home inventory app. The finances app also summarizes mortgage, insurance, property tax, and other ongoing property related expenses. It also includes the ability for the homeowner to create a monthly cash flow expense budget for utilities and other basic and premium home services.
The home finances app is an extension to HomeZada digital's home management platform that includes apps to manage a home inventory, home maintenance schedules, and home improvement projects. This release creates a unique all-in-one suite of apps that combines powerful data, analysis and recommendations that instantly enables consumers to be smarter homeowners.
The home personal finance app is also available in the Professional version of HomeZada. This allows companies in the real estate, mortgage, insurance and home services markets to provide a branded version to their clients. The value is to provide a suite of apps that helps companies stay digitally engaged with clients and increases renewal and referral business opportunities.
About HomeZada
HomeZada is a Digital Home Management platform that empowers consumers to manage their largest financial asset, their home. The online and mobile solution combines apps, content, and data to help homeowners manage a home inventory, a home maintenance schedule, home improvement projects and home finances. A Professional version helps realtors, insurance agents, builders, and home service providers create digital home information for their clients to increase renewals and referrals.
