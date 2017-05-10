News By Tag
Wipro Selects Icertis to Streamline Contracting Across the Enterprise
The Icertis Contract Management Platform Will Help Accelerate Contracting Velocity Around the Globe
During its evaluation, Wipro conducted research into numerous contract management solutions to find an option that could provide an intuitive user interface and strong system performance. It also needed a solution that could scale to support contracting around the globe. The features offered by ICM met Wipro's stringent requirements to address these needs.
"After evaluating various contract management providers, we selected Icertis based on its demonstrated ease of use and rich feature set, which align directly with the needs of a global organization like ours," said Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro Limited. "Icertis will help us manage contract terms better, increase the velocity of contract authoring and connect sell and buy-side contracts across our sales team as well as vendor subcontractors."
"Wipro helps customers on their transformation journey and we're proud to help them do the same," said Samir Bodas, cofounder and CEO of Icertis. "Being selected by a company that is recognized for its innovative approach to delivering business value is a resounding testament to the transformative impact of the Icertis Contract Management platform."
The addition of Wipro as a customer underscores Icertis' forward momentum and continued hyper-growth. Since the beginning of the year, the company has been selected by Daimler (https://www.icertis.com/
Icertis has also been named a "Vendor to Watch" by Gartner in its December 2016 report Market Opportunity Map: Enterprise Resource Planning, Worldwide.
About Icertis
Icertis is the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used by 750,000+ users in 90+ countries to manage 2+ million contracts in 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.
Icertis Media Contact:
Sarah Nickell
Barokas Public Relations for Icertis
icertis@barokas.com
Contact
8044042244
***@icertis.com
