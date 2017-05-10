Evoke Your Feelings with Kontrast's Music on Soundcloud

Soothe yourself with the very songs of Kontrast on SoundCloud. He makes music of hip hop genre. Hip hop is a rhythm tic song form which attracts various people.

-- Hip hop music is now loved by almost everyone because of its interesting features and consistent flow of rap, beats and hard-hitting music. Kontrast has been making impactful, honest music which is the good quality of any artist. Kontrast's songs are written differently with varied instrumentation and lyrics. He hails from Toronto, Canada and he has the immense capability to write and record. Kontrast is an inspiration to almost every song enthusiast for his exceptional use of piano, synthesizer and drum. Kontrast grew up listening to Pun, Big L, DMX and they are the inspiration for his songs.Kontrast has gone through 3 name changes from J-Eaze, Jae Matic to Kontrast. He can adapt to any kind of song making which makes him stand out as a superb singer. You feel extremely wow with his songs like" Way Down","Anybody","Therapy" and lot more in his cascade. Every song of Kontrast clarifies his own life struggle from bitterness to happiness. In one point of his life he states of his sweetheart to whom he has once betrayed and now he gets the pangs of the reality. Kontrast's music has heavy bangs, sensational rhythm and hard rap. Kontrast's music is really mind-blowing because of its great jazz and breaks.Kontrast makes impactful music which inspires you very much. His inconsistent type of song makes people curious about him. He was confident with his flow of music and his songs acts as cure to your nrves.In one of his songs he says" Every dog has his day" which means your doings haunts you till the end and not leave you until it is acted out. His voice texture will appeal you. The synthesizer, keyboardic style will make you delighted. Kontrast amazes you with his touchy lines and he keeps up the good music.To listen the music, Please click the following link: