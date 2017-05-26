News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pinnacle Infotech – A Proud Participator @ European BIM Summit 2017
Our speaker, Mr. Bimal Patwari, President will discuss on 'BIM INNOVATION' for developing, deploying and integrating latest technologies to meet designing, engineering and construction needs.
Venue:
Pavilion 5 - Barcelona Building Construmat,
Carrer del Bon Pastor, 5
08021 Barcelona
Date: May, 26, 2017
Time: 9:30 am to 10:15 am
Speaker Profiles:
§ Mr. Bimal Patwari - 1st generation Entrepreneur & founder of Pinnacle Infotech Inc. – the global leader in providing Engineering & BIM solutions to Global Construction Industry. Spoken at various international conferences like ASHRAE, AU2016 (Mumbai, India), Universities, Engineering colleges & Global technology forums.
§ Moderator Mr. Ignasi Pérez Arnal - A founding partner of BIM Academy dedicated to transformation & optimization of BIM profiles is the creator & content director of European BIM Summit. He has been the speaker at EUBIM 2013 & 2014 conferences and Director of the Executive BIM Program for Owners & Developers of eZigurat.
Top 5 Reasons for attending BIM Summit with Pinnacle
§ Checking out new BIM technologies
§ Learning about 3D BIM Modeling
§ Experiencing construction with BIM
§ Improving Construction Planning with BIM
§ Networking Opportunities with Decision Makers
Who will be attending the show?
Ø Major Manufacturers, Contracting Firms
Ø Construction Professionals, Engineers
Ø Educators, Press, Public Administrators
Ø Investors, Promoters, Designers, Technicians
Ø Facility Managers, Builders
Ø Representatives of Industrial & Construction Sectors
Grab this opportunity to connect and network with leading minds from all across the world to cherish the technical excellence and innovation. For more info and updates, check out European BIM Summit (http://europeanbimsummit.com/
Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse