Pinnacle Infotech – A Proud Participator @ European BIM Summit 2017

-- It's time for the 3European BIM Summit in Barcelona, Spain, which brings together thousands of creative minds from construction background. The exhibition will help to explore how BIM technology is revolutionizing the way of construction. Pinnacle Infotech with more than 18 years of experience in the global construction sector will be a proud presenter at the event on May, 26 from 9:30 am to 10:15 am at Pavilion 5 - Barcelona Building Construmat.Our speaker, Mr. Bimal Patwari, President will discuss on 'BIM INNOVATION' for developing, deploying and integrating latest technologies to meet designing, engineering and construction needs.May, 26, 20179:30 am to 10:15 am- 1st generation Entrepreneur & founder of Pinnacle Infotech Inc. – the global leader in providing Engineering & BIM solutions to Global Construction Industry. Spoken at various international conferences like ASHRAE, AU2016 (Mumbai, India), Universities, Engineering colleges & Global technology forums.- A founding partner of BIM Academy dedicated to transformation & optimization of BIM profiles is the creator & content director of European BIM Summit. He has been the speaker at EUBIM 2013 & 2014 conferences and Director of the Executive BIM Program for Owners & Developers of eZigurat.§ Checking out new BIM technologies§ Learning about 3D BIM Modeling§ Experiencing construction with BIM§ Improving Construction Planning with BIM§ Networking Opportunities with Decision MakersØ Major Manufacturers, Contracting FirmsØ Construction Professionals, EngineersØ Educators, Press, Public AdministratorsØ Investors, Promoters, Designers, TechniciansØ Facility Managers, BuildersØ Representatives of Industrial & Construction SectorsGrab this opportunity to connect and network with leading minds from all across the world to cherish the technical excellence and innovation. For more info and updates, check out European BIM Summit ( http://europeanbimsummit.com/ schedule-2016/ ). Listen to the Speaking Sessions and learn to maximize the Return on Investment in various projects, using BIM. For more details, check out Pinnacle Exhibit ( https://www.pinnaclecad.com/ pinnacle-infotech- participati... ).