 
News By Tag
* European BIM Summit 2017
* BIM Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Pinnacle Infotech – A Proud Participator @ European BIM Summit 2017

 
 
European BIM Summit 2017
European BIM Summit 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* European BIM Summit 2017
* BIM Innovation

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Events

HOUSTON - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It's time for the 3rd European BIM Summit in Barcelona, Spain, which brings together thousands of creative minds from construction background. The exhibition will help to explore how BIM technology is revolutionizing the way of construction. Pinnacle Infotech with more than 18 years of experience in the global construction sector will be a proud presenter at the event on May, 26 from 9:30 am to 10:15 am at Pavilion 5 - Barcelona Building Construmat.

Our speaker, Mr. Bimal Patwari, President will discuss on 'BIM INNOVATION' for developing, deploying and integrating latest technologies to meet designing, engineering and construction needs.

Venue:

Pavilion 5 - Barcelona Building Construmat,

Carrer del Bon Pastor, 5

08021 Barcelona

Date: May, 26, 2017

Time: 9:30 am to 10:15 am

Speaker Profiles:

§  Mr. Bimal Patwari - 1st generation Entrepreneur & founder of Pinnacle Infotech Inc. – the global leader in providing Engineering & BIM solutions to Global Construction Industry. Spoken at various international conferences like ASHRAE, AU2016 (Mumbai, India), Universities, Engineering colleges & Global technology forums.

§  Moderator Mr. Ignasi Pérez Arnal - A founding partner of BIM Academy dedicated to transformation & optimization of BIM profiles is the creator & content director of European BIM Summit. He has been the speaker at EUBIM 2013 & 2014 conferences and Director of the Executive BIM Program for Owners & Developers of eZigurat.

Top 5 Reasons for attending BIM Summit with Pinnacle

§  Checking out new BIM technologies

§  Learning about 3D BIM Modeling

§  Experiencing construction with BIM

§  Improving Construction Planning with BIM

§  Networking Opportunities with Decision Makers

Who will be attending the show?

Ø  Major Manufacturers, Contracting Firms

Ø   Construction Professionals, Engineers

Ø  Educators, Press, Public Administrators

Ø   Investors, Promoters, Designers, Technicians

Ø   Facility Managers, Builders

Ø   Representatives of Industrial & Construction Sectors

Grab this opportunity to connect and network with leading minds from all across the world to cherish the technical excellence and innovation. For more info and updates, check out European BIM Summit (http://europeanbimsummit.com/schedule-2016/). Listen to the Speaking Sessions and learn to maximize the Return on Investment in various projects, using BIM. For more details, check out Pinnacle Exhibit (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/pinnacle-infotech-participati...).

Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pinnaclecad.com Email Verified
Tags:European BIM Summit 2017, BIM Innovation
Industry:Engineering
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pinnacle Infotech News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share