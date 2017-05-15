ChiroTouch to Attend The Truth Chiropractic Philosophy Event in Kansas City, MO

Contact

Ryan Stenberg

858.966.9047

***@chirotouch.com Ryan Stenberg858.966.9047

End

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch to Attend The Truth Chiropractic Philosophy Event in Kansas City, MOSan Diego, CA—May 15, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending The Truth Chiropractic Philosophy Event in Kansas City, MO, on May 19, 2017."It's inspiring to attend seminars within the chiropractic community that are filled with such passion and commitment to the future of the industry," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're excited to be attending this event and to share our advanced total practice management software with the attendees."The mission of The Truth is to create deeper passion, unity, and leaders among the chiropractic profession. This year's hand-selected speakers include Dr. John Bergman, Dr. John Minardi, Dr. Tim O'Shea, Dr. Hugo Gibson, Dr. Tim Young, Rebecca Lindesmith, Dr. Andrew Bonci, Dr. Casey Pride, Dr. Anais Badon, Dr. Alan Lovejoy, Dr. Andy Harding, Dr. George Curry, Dr. Michael C. Hudak, Dr. Reed Shiraki, Del Bigtree, and Linda Garrett.ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.