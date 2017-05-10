Laser Weight Control Opens Their Doors In Orange County

Orange County based Laser Weight Control opens for business in the city of Orange. Utilizing Strawberry Laser technology, LWC offers OC residents a FDA approved, pain free, non-invasive alternative for trimming unwanted pounds.

-- Laser Weight Controlhas announced the opening of their Orange County based clinic, located in the city of Orange. Conveniently accessible for OC residents off the 55 and 22 freeways, Laser Weight Control offers guests a quick, safe and cost-effective solution to trim excess inches and pounds. They are located within the popular Platinum Strands, Spa & Salon, and this Laser Weight Control is the first of multiple locations planned for the near future.Laser Weight Control is excited to utilize Strawberry Laser Lipo technology, which is wildly popular in over 30 countries. The non-surgical process was pioneered in Europe before coming to the US in 2013, and the excitement around Strawberry Laser's benefits continue to build. The pain free, FDA approved, non-invasive procedure helps patients contour tough to maintain areas of the body, resulting in up to 5 inches of loss in just two weeks. Laser Weight Control's procedures have no side effects, bruising and allows guests to move on with their active, daily lives immediately after each treatment.Widely used by celebrities globally, notable television hosts such as Rachael Ray have featured recent segments on the process, which has impressed fitness enthusiasts and won over skeptics. Over the years, alternatives to traditional liposuction have come to light as surgical lipo can have recovery times well over a month with much discomfort from the procedure. Strawberry Laser gives clients peace of mind with its proven results and raving testimonials.Laser Weight Control was founded in 2017 and is open daily, offering guests a complimentary consultation to learn more about Strawberry Laser Lipo.3443 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869714.532.2633Laser Weight Control, located in Orange County, offers patients a pain free, quick, FDA approved alternative to weight loss and taking off those unwanted inches.Imagine losing inches of fat from your toughest problem areas without surgery, and without any PAIN! That's exactly what the revolutionary Strawberry Laser Lipo system can provide. This incredible technology was pioneered in England, then used by millions of patients in over 30 countries before finally making its debut in the United States! Unlike other fat-loss programs, Strawberry Laser treatments are painless. So sit back, relax, and let the fat melt away!See the full effect of your Laser Weight Control treatment after a full course of 8 sessions. However, it is possible to see dramatic results right away! Depending on the area, and many other factors, your body may lose several inches instantly. When the laser paddles are placed on the skin, the cold red laser beams penetrate the skin just deep enough to reach the layers of fat. When the light hits the fat cells, a rapid chain of events takes place. Firstly, pores form on the cells. Then the water, Glycerol and fatty acids move into the interstitial space beneath the fatty layer in the skin. Then further water, fatty acids and Glycerol spill out of the fat cells. The adipocyte cells are therefore reduced in size. This method does not affect the neighboring structures such as the skin, blood vessels or nerves. The lymphatic system then removes the fat, where they are processed in the same way as fatty foods that are digested. Patients are encouraged to engage in vigorous cardio vascular exercise in the day following their procedure to assist their lymphatic system in flushing the excess out of the body.