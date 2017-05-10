News By Tag
CustomSoft launched Furniture Shopping Software in International Market
CustomSoft is India based software development company launched Furniture Shopping Software for Australia based client
Furniture Shopping Software developed by CustomSoft allows users to check various furniture available in store and they can even purchase them online.
Customized Furniture Shopping Software provides a categorized list of furniture products of different styles and models. Users have to login into the system for browsing each product and can then add them into their cart.
After selecting the products users can make secure online payment via credit card. Thus the online furniture shopping project brings an entire furniture shop online and makes it easy for both buyer and seller to make furniture deals.
Advantages
• Registration and Login
• Image Gallery
• Payment Gateway
• Email confirmation on payment success.
• Home Delivery system
• Mobile reports
Client Testimonial:
Mr. Samuel client of CustomSoft expressed satisfaction for Furniture Shopping Software. Mr. Samuel said that CustomSoft has provided wonderful Software with best quality.
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
