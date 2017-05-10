News By Tag
Global Private Group has made a US$90 million investment into a leading telecommunications company
The telecommunications infrastructure company was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the leading infrastructure companies in Africa. The Company offers an end-to-end suite of telecoms infrastructure solutions and counts blue chip mobile network operators MTN, Airtel and Etisalat among its customers. The Company currently has a footprint in Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and South Sudan and plans to open offices in Uganda and Kenya early next year.
The CEO of the telecommunications infrastructure company says: "We are excited to partner with Global Private Group, one of the premier Global private equity funds. We believe that Global Private Group's deep experience in the telecommunications sector and pan-African reach will be invaluable to us in our growth ambitions."
The Regional Managing Director at Global Private Group adds: "With expanding coverage and capacity needs of leading mobile network operators in the increasingly competitive MNO space, we see tremendous growth potential in Africa's shared telecommunications infrastructure sector. Telecommunications Companies provide a strong value proposition to their customers allowing them to expand in a more capital efficient manner".
"The telecommunications infrastructure company established track record of industry leading uptimes and long experience in managing tower infrastructure sets it apart from its competitors. Their combination of collocation, build-to-suit, deployment and active and passive managed services make the company ideally suited to provide best-in-class solutions and capitalize on the growth in this sector. We believe that Global Private Group 's investment is just the beginning of a long-term partnership with the telecommunications infrastructure company. "
Global Private Group is one of the largest and most experienced project finance groups in the world compromising more than 300 dedicated specialists in our offices worldwide who are fully qualified to provide financial services and products.
Stable financing, efficient execution, expert solutions and customer service are how we help clients succeed.
Our broad range of lending products in the areas of corporate lending and investment banking, combined with access to strong capital base; allows us to execute financing that supports your business objectives. Our deal professionals' industry expertise and attention to your goals during every step of the loan process allows us to offer solutions that help you achieve success.
Visit http://www.globalprivategroup.com for details.
