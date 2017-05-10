Douglas Region Set To Wow Visitors

The Port Douglas and Daintree region is ready to embrace the 2017 winter period with new reef diving and sailing experiences, accommodation and regional wine and food tasting tours on offer.

-- Tourism Port Douglas and Daintree executive officer Tara Bennett said there was lots to talk about as operators from across the region reinvested millions into product development and enhancement.Highlights include the completion of the accommodation renewal at Daintree Eco Lodge and Spa, a new reef vessel for Deep Sea Diver's Den, Sailaway's new ecotourism reef sailing experience from Cape Tribulation, the rebranding of the Sheraton Mirage to the Sheraton Grand and Quicksilver's purpose built learn-to-dive centre in Port Douglas.Adding to the touring experience is also Port Douglas based Brett's Tours, now offering an outback tasting option from Port Douglas to the Atherton Tablelands."The multi-million-dollar investment in new and existing attractions for our region is a real indication of the faith and confidence in the strength and continuity of the tourism industry," Ms Bennett said."At the top end of the market we have the Sheraton Mirage Resort and Country Club rebranded as the Sheraton Grand Mirage Port Douglas, only the second Australian hotel to enjoy the luxury rebranding by Sheraton owner Starwood as 'the best of the brand'."This follows on from the its multi-million renovation in 2016 and is based on location, quality of function facilities, rooms and hotel amenities, as well as staff and guest satisfaction,"Ms Bennett said.Another high-end accommodation experience is the Daintree Eco Lodge and Spa, which has renewed nine of its 15 rooms, including seven canopy dayans, offering minimalist luxury and two rainforest dayans.Daintree Eco Lodge and Spa general manager Jody Westbrook said guests were delighted with the "beautiful, new fresh rooms"."We did most of the major works during February and March, stripping the rooms back tobasically bare shells and rebuilding and decorating."A focus for us was to be as eco-friendly as possible in terms of lighting and other sustainable aspects," Ms Westbrook said.She said the Lodge was enjoying a marked increase in patronage from the wedding market and she expected this would continue to grow."It's the perfect venue for intimate, small weddings and people can book the whole lodge exclusively for their special occasion."Ms Bennett said Port Douglas-based business Brett's Kuranda Tours was also meeting market demand for fresh and exciting new touring product.Brett and Andrea Cameron have seen their business go from strength to strength since starting out three years ago."Following the success of our Kuranda Skyrail and rail tours, which run seven days a week, we began the tasting tours and found there has been so much interest," Mr Cameron said."The Atherton Tablelands offers a wonderland of cheese, wine, chocolate, tropical fruit, fresh vegetables and locally distilled spirits."