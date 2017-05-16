Multi-awarded Jodi Sta. Maria to face life-changing decision in the Star Cinema film Dear Other Self

Jodi faces 'what if' questions as she tries to find herself and meets Joseph Marco and Xian Lim along the way in "Dear Other Self," screening in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies starting May 25

-- A woman in search of herself is the center of the story of the upcoming Star Cinema film "", which stars 2016 International Emmy Awards nomineeand Philippine heartthrobs, and, screening in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies starting May 25.The film's directorshares that she and co-writertook inspiration from the former's teenage daughter. "I noticed that because of the things they read on the internet, they become aware of different places around the world and they want to travel there", she recalls. "These days, there is a concept oforwhere some feel the need to leave everything behind and travel the world. I was thinking, 'what if that is the life she chose,' and thus 'Dear Other Self' was born."""Dear Other Self" tells the story of(Sta. Maria), the breadwinner of the family who faces a life-changing decision in her life one day. One has her starting her day right, nailing a presentation, and getting promoted. The other has her waking up on the wrong side of the bed, flunking a presentation, and getting fired.Sta. Maria believes that this situation is something relatable for many people. "I think we all, at one point of our lives, think of things we want to do but couldn't because of our obligations. So, I think all of us face that one critical decision in our lives that could change everything", she explains."Dear Other Self" is the first movie where Sta. Maria is teamed up with Marco and Lim. The twoactors are grateful to be paired with Sta. Maria, who they describe as someone easy to work with."Hindi ko naramdaman 'yong pressure," Marco says about Sta. Maria. "When you work with Jodi, she makes you feel comfortable. She is very nice. I love working with her", the actor ends.Marco and Lim will give life to the characters of(Marco) and(Lim).is the guy-next-door who have everything planned out for his life. Meantime,is the happy-go-lucky guy who lives life one day at a time. They will be the men thatmeets in the two different scenarios in her life.The two leading men can relate to their respective characters ---wants everything in his life planned, whilefollows what his heart desires.Although Lim believes in following what one's heart desires, he reminds himself that it is equally important to gauge the consequences of your actions."Deep inside, responsibilities seem daunting to us. You decide to do what you want, you decide to live life to the fullest, but you also have to slow down. You also have to think of the consequences because everything has a trade-off. Life is a trade-off," he explains.Sta. Maria also encouraged everyone not to give up on their dreams, even if there will be delays. This is something that theactress could relate with it seemed because success came to her after some years. She admits, she also still dreams of getting a degree in medicine."I believe if God puts a dream in our hearts, it is with an intent to fulfill it and we just have to wait for the right time," she says. "Sometimes, it doesn't happen right away but later in life, it will be realized", Sta. Maria ends.Also part of the cast are, andWilldo what makes the people around her happy or will she go after her personal happiness? Find out as "" screens in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies on the following dates: UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Papua New Guinea on May 25; U.S., Canada, and Saipan on May 26; London, UK on May 27; Rome and Milan, Italy on May 28; Australia and New Zealand on June 1; Hong Kong on June 11; and coming soon in Brunei, Singapore, and Malaysia.For more updates about the film, visit emea.kapamilya.com, tfc-usa.com/dos, tfc-ca.com/dos or visit the TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow globalfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.