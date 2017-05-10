 
News By Tag
* Darin Marques
* ASCAYA
* Clubhouse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Henderson
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


ASCAYA appoints lifestyle director for $25 million clubhouse

 
 
Aubrey Yamada
Aubrey Yamada
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Darin Marques
ASCAYA
Clubhouse

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Henderson - Nevada - US

HENDERSON, Nev. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ASCAYA, one of Henderson's premier luxury communities, has appointed Aubrey Yamada lifestyle director for ASCAYA. In her new role, Yamada is responsible for planning and executing special events, assisting residents with their event needs and overseeing operations for ASCAYA's $25 million clubhouse. The 22,000-square-foot clubhouse is a focal point of the community and is slated to open this summer.

Yamada's experience in marketing and special events spans almost a decade. Most recently, she was an account manager for Fudale Destination Management where she partnered with clients to plan events. She has also held positions as operations manager for the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and special events manager for the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. She has also worked in marketing and promotions for the Tao Group, a restaurant and nightlife company, and was VIP marketing host for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., creator of the international restaurant brand STK.

"Aubrey will deliver world-class events to our residents and serve as a wonderful resource for those who want to embrace the luxury amenities offered at ASCAYA," said Darin Marques, sales manager. "Her passion for creativity and dedication to excellence will complement the exclusive lifestyle at ASCAYA extremely well."

Yamada received a bachelor's degree in marketing and legal studies from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

ASCAYA, which is located in Henderson's McCullough mountain range, features private home sites, six Inspiration Homes commissioned from the world's top architects and a $25 million clubhouse.

The clubhouse will be a prime gathering place for residents. It includes a fitness center, movement studio, spa and massage rooms, children's pavilion and multiple areas for gathering. Outdoors, its resort-style zero-edge swimming pool and hot tub are joined by cabanas, group seating areas, an event lawn, basketball courts, horse shoe pits and tennis courts with a shaded viewing pavilion.

Several private residences are now complete at ASCAYA. These stunning homes are models of contemporary design and the limitless opportunities to blend a home within its natural surroundings.

About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development.  ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains.  For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.

Follow Ascaya on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ascaya), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/ascayanv) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/ascayanv) for the latest news and updates.

Contact
ASCAYA
Darin Marques
***@ascaya.com
End
Source:ASCAYA
Email:***@ascaya.com
Tags:Darin Marques, ASCAYA, Clubhouse
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Henderson - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sarah Thornton PR & Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share