ASCAYA appoints lifestyle director for $25 million clubhouse
Yamada's experience in marketing and special events spans almost a decade. Most recently, she was an account manager for Fudale Destination Management where she partnered with clients to plan events. She has also held positions as operations manager for the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and special events manager for the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. She has also worked in marketing and promotions for the Tao Group, a restaurant and nightlife company, and was VIP marketing host for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., creator of the international restaurant brand STK.
"Aubrey will deliver world-class events to our residents and serve as a wonderful resource for those who want to embrace the luxury amenities offered at ASCAYA," said Darin Marques, sales manager. "Her passion for creativity and dedication to excellence will complement the exclusive lifestyle at ASCAYA extremely well."
Yamada received a bachelor's degree in marketing and legal studies from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
ASCAYA, which is located in Henderson's McCullough mountain range, features private home sites, six Inspiration Homes commissioned from the world's top architects and a $25 million clubhouse.
The clubhouse will be a prime gathering place for residents. It includes a fitness center, movement studio, spa and massage rooms, children's pavilion and multiple areas for gathering. Outdoors, its resort-style zero-edge swimming pool and hot tub are joined by cabanas, group seating areas, an event lawn, basketball courts, horse shoe pits and tennis courts with a shaded viewing pavilion.
Several private residences are now complete at ASCAYA. These stunning homes are models of contemporary design and the limitless opportunities to blend a home within its natural surroundings.
About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.
