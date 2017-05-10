 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Don't Miss These 10 World-Class Flicks from Kings County at the 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Festival

Dave Chan, award-winning screenwriter and Guest Festival Director for the 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival, names his "Don't Miss List" of the over 40 Official Selections of 2017. AoBFF is the only fest in the world exclusively devoted to work of the borough's world-famous indie film and media scene. AoBFF runs June 3-11 with a slate of fantastic new Brooklyn independent films, workshops, panels and industry events in venues around the borough.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Certain Women 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Fest
Certain Women 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Fest
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival's theme for 2017 is "The Future of Brooklyn Film"  and AoBFF has selected over 40 new Brooklyn indies for its 7th annual edition. This diverse slate of screenings spotlights features, shorts, documentaries, and experimental films emerging from the Brooklyn scene.

AoBFF's 2017 Guest Festival Director, award-winning screenwriter/producer Dave Chan, curated his 10 "Must See" favorites of the festival. "I knew there was a lot of talent in Brooklyn, but these films blew me away. As a Brooklyn filmmaker, I was so inspired by both their quality and diversity… Every film we select is worth seeing, but here are 10 you definitely don't want to miss."

Narrative Features:

CERTAIN WOMEN
Opening the 2017 AoBFF through a partnership with IFC Films
One of America's foremost filmmakers, Kelly Reichardt (Wendy and Lucy, Meek's Cutoff) directs a remarkable ensemble cast led by Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern in this stirring look at three women striving to forge their own paths amidst the wide-open plains of the American Northwest. As their stories intersect in subtle but powerful ways, a portrait emerges of flawed, but strong-willed individuals in the process of defining themselves.
Wednesday, June 7 – 7:00PM St. Francis College 180 Remsen St. Bklyn NY 11201

GOLD STAR
Drama, World Premiere
Victoria Negri writes, directs, and stars in this intimate portrait of a young woman struggling to find purpose in her life while caring for her father as he nears the end of his own. The legendary Robert Vaughn portrays Victoria's father in what would be the very last screen performance of his life.
Wednesday, June 7 – 9:00PM St. Francis College 180 Remsen St. Bklyn NY 11201

FUTURE '38
Sci Fi/Comedy - New York Premiere
Jamie Greenberg writes and directs a hilariously absurd "recently discovered lost classic" about a man who travels 80 years into the future – from 1938. Fresh from winning the 2017 Audience Choice Award at Slamdance, Future '38 is a deliriously screwball look at what the future could have been. With appearances by Sean Young and Neil de Grasse Tyson. Screening with the time-travel short drama SEE YOU YESTERDAY exec produced by Spike Lee.
Thursday, June 8 – 9:00PM St. Francis College 180 Remsen St. Bklyn NY 11201

THE SEARCH FOR ONE-EYE JIMMY
Comedy, Brooklyn Premiere – Special 25th Anniversary Screening
Sam Henry Kass wrote and directed this hilarious comedy about a young Brooklyn documentarian who follows and captures a cast of off-the-wall characters as they search for the elusive "One-Eye Jimmy". Shot entirely on film in a pre-gentrified Red Hook and starring then-future stars Steve Buscemi, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Beals, John Turturro, and Sam Rockwell.
Friday, June 9 – 9:00PM St. Francis College 180 Remsen St. Bklyn NY 11201

FOUR BOTTLES
Comedy, World Premiere
John Painz writes and directs this charming comedy about Stacy, a young woman who must decide if she should stay in New York City and tough it out or return to the comforts of home in Wisconsin after finding out that she did not get her dream job. We follow her as she runs into a cast of quirky, lovable characters who help her make that life-changing decision.
Saturday, June 10 – 6:00PM St. Francis College 180 Remsen St. Bklyn NY 11201

Short Films:

VICTOR & ISOLINA
William D. Caballero writes and directs a wonderfully-crafted hybrid animation short film, using 3-D printed maquettes of his actual grandparents, that offers a charming look into their decades-long loving yet rocky relationship. William is also the creator of the hilarious "Gran'pa Knows Best" (Winner, 2014 Art of Brooklyn Film Fest) distributed by HBO Latino.
'Film As Art" Block - Thursday, June 8 – 7:00PM St. Francis College

THE PANTY SYMPHONIC
Zach Strum writes and directs this bold and expertly-crafted experimental short comedy about an epic chase for the prized possession of a deceased man – a pair of panties he found in the woods as a boy. Yes, panties.
"Film As Art' Block – Thursday, June 8 – 7:00PM St. Francis College

TIPHANY
Justin Ferrato directs this poignant and inspiring short documentary about Tiphany Adams, a fitness model and actor who is confined to a wheelchair after a paralyzing car accident. Her drive to overcome all challenges and continue to pursue her dreams embodies a message of hope and perseverance in this beautifully-filmed portrait.
'I Am Woman' Block - Friday, June 9 – 7:00PM St. Francis College

THE TABLES
Jon Bunning directs this endearing short documentary about the little-known community of table tennis players in New York City's Bryant Park who come together not only for competition but also for a sense of family.
'Laugh It Up Brooklyn' Block – Saturday, June 10 – 4:00PM St Francis College

FACTORY 91
Madeline Leshner writes and directs this beautiful and haunting vision of a dystopian society involving a lonely, precocious 12-year old heroine and her attempts to cope with her overbearing big sister and catatonic grandfather.
'On The Edge' Block – Saturday, June 10 – 6:00PM Pratt Film/Video Screening Room, 550 Myrtle Ave Bklyn, NY 11205

About The Art of Brooklyn
Founded in 2011, the Art of Brooklyn is the only film festival in the world devoted exclusively to Brooklyn's vibrant independent film and media — a local scene with global influence. AoBFF has entertained an average of 2k guests per festival from four continents, had over a half dozen distribution deals made for its premieres, and an HBO series. AoBFF has partnered with IFC Films, New York Women in Film and Television, Prime Latino Media, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, NBC Universal, ESPN Films and more.

​The 7th Annual AoBFF runs June 3-11 in venues across Brooklyn.
Tickets and schedule are available at http://theartofbrooklyn.org

End
The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share