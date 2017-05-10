Don't Miss These 10 World-Class Flicks from Kings County at the 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Festival

Dave Chan, award-winning screenwriter and Guest Festival Director for the 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival, names his "Don't Miss List" of the over 40 Official Selections of 2017. AoBFF is the only fest in the world exclusively devoted to work of the borough's world-famous indie film and media scene. AoBFF runs June 3-11 with a slate of fantastic new Brooklyn independent films, workshops, panels and industry events in venues around the borough.