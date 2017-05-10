News By Tag
Get Fit NH voted Best Fitness Center or Health Club in the Capitol Area for 2017
As popular gym celebrates nine years in business, CAPPIES award is second in a row
Just last month in the annual statewide Hippo Press voting, Get Fit NH was named "Best of the Best" gym in all of New Hampshire and their "Smart Group Training" the "Best of the Best workout class" in the entire state. Coach Nancy Carlson earned the "Best of the Best" Fitness instructor award. This makes five years in a row of "Best of the Best" awards and eight "Best of…" awards for Get Fit NH.
Nationally, Get Fit NH is one of only a handful of gyms to have earned Smart Group Training (SGT) certification. SGT is built around the Functional Movement Screen which allows personalization of the routine within a group setting to maximize each client's results. Get Fit NH asks each new student to come in for a 2 week free trial before joining. These two weeks allow them the best chance to see for themselves what taking advantage of the innovative approach at Get Fit NH will do for them.
Get Fit NH is built on the philosophy that if the training isn't fun, safe, and effective, clients won't come back. "Fitness technology is huge these days," Dean says. "It makes training interesting and helps both our clients and us see and track progress, as well as make quicker adjustments to the training program as needed." In the last few years, they have added new innovations at the gym such as BioForce HRV heart rate variability testing, which monitors readiness for exercise, Fit 3D body scanning for viewing and tracking progress over time, and MyZone, which allows coaches and clients to monitor degree of effort while training.
The success of Get Fit NH is due to their continuous drive to do what it takes to make their clients better. To this end they offer professional group fitness training, nutrition coaching, and seminars at two locations in Concord and Epsom. See their website,www.getfitnh.com or call 344-2651 today to make it happen for you.
