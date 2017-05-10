 
Get Fit NH voted Best Fitness Center or Health Club in the Capitol Area for 2017

As popular gym celebrates nine years in business, CAPPIES award is second in a row
 
 
CONCORD, N.H. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row, Get Fit NH has won a Capitol Area People's Preference Award  ("CAPPIES") for Best Fitness Center or Health Club. This regional recognition comes just a day after the popular training gym celebrated its ninth year in business. Co-owner Dean Carlson reflected on the anniversary: "​When we started, with nine of us in my backyard on the cool morning on May 8, 2008, at 5:00am, there was no grandiose plan of 2 locations, multiple coaches, and state, regional and national recognition." But yet this is exactly what has happened. Get Fit NH now operates two locations in Concord and Epsom and has gone from two coaches, Dean and his wife and business partner, Nancy, to six coaches. "Then, as today, it was about a group of people bonding together for a common purpose: to be the best version of ourselves we could be, through the vehicle of pursuing better health and fitness." In 2008, there were nine. Today, more than 400 clients choose to train to lose fat, get lean, and look and feel great with Get Fit NH.

Just last month in the annual statewide Hippo Press voting, Get Fit NH was named "Best of the Best" gym in all of New Hampshire and their "Smart Group Training" the "Best of the Best workout class" in the entire state. Coach Nancy Carlson earned the "Best of the Best" Fitness instructor award. This makes five years in a row of  "Best of the Best" awards and eight "Best of…" awards for Get Fit NH.

Nationally, Get Fit NH is one of only a handful of gyms to have earned Smart Group Training (SGT) certification. SGT is built around the Functional Movement Screen which allows personalization of the routine within a group setting to maximize each client's results. Get Fit NH asks each new student to come in for a 2 week free trial before joining. These two weeks allow them the best chance to see for themselves what taking advantage of the innovative approach at Get Fit NH will do for them.

Get Fit NH is built on the philosophy that if the training isn't fun, safe, and effective, clients won't come back. "Fitness technology is huge these days," Dean says. "It makes training interesting and helps both our clients and us see and track progress, as well as make quicker adjustments to the training program as needed." In the last few years, they have added new innovations at the gym such as BioForce HRV heart rate variability testing, which monitors readiness for exercise, Fit 3D body scanning for viewing and tracking progress over time, and MyZone, which allows coaches and clients to monitor degree of effort while training.

The success of Get Fit NH is due to their continuous drive to do what it takes to make their clients better. To this end they offer professional group fitness training, nutrition coaching, and seminars at two locations in Concord and Epsom. See their website,www.getfitnh.com or call 344-2651 today to make it happen for you.

Nancy Carlson
***@getfitnh.com
Click to Share