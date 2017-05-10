 
Industry News





Ortiz, Cook, Gilchrist, Lehner Headline Creators At Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 1-4

Mike Toth, Arthur Adams, Amy Chu, 'Zombie King' Arthur Suydam, J.G. Jones Also Among Superstar Artists & Writers At Pennsylvania Convention Center
 
 
Gargoyles - Kurt Lehner
Gargoyles - Kurt Lehner
 
PHILADELPHIA - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced its standout lineup of comics artists and writers scheduled to attend Wizard World World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 1-4, headlined by Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"), Guy Gilchrist ("Muppets," "The Pink Panther"), Kurt Lehner ("Gargoyles," "Marvel Action Hour"), Arthur Suydam ("Marvel Zombies," "Deadpool"), J.G. Jones ("Wanted," "Black Widow"), Mike Toth (Walt Disney Feature Animation: Aladdin, Pocahontas), Arthur Adams ("Batman," "Superman") and Amy Chu ("Red Sonja," "Poison Ivy") among many others at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Fans can meet these talented creators at their Artist Alley tables as well as during a variety of comics-themed programming panels and Creative Stage demonstrations during the four days (schedules to be announced soon).

Other notables scheduled to attend include Jordan Gibson ("Howard the Duck," "Original Sins"), Steve Geiger ("Spider-Man," "The Incredible Hulk"), Stuart Sayger ("Micronauts," "The Walking Dead"), Ryan Kincaid (Marvel card series, Antoinette), Jen Taylor ("PBS's Sid the Science Kid," "Cartoon Network's MAD"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist) and many others.

For the full list of Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia creators and other guests, fans can follow http://wizardworld.com/guests/philadelphia.

Top celebrities scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia include Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman, The Social Network), Gene Simmons (KISS Frontman), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite,The Benchwarmers), Famke Janssen (X-Men, GoldenEye) Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots").

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar and 17th visit to Center City, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

