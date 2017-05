The Fjord Store brings new Nordic and Japanese home goods to Canada and the US

thefjordstore.com Home Page

The Fjord Store

***@thefjordstore.com The Fjord Store

-- Just launched, thefjordstore.com offers a carefully considered collection of home and lifestyle goods from the Nordic countries and Japan. The web store retailer is based in Squamish, BC a stone's throw from Howe Sound, North America's southernmost fjord - the inspiration for its name.The Fjord Store has partnered with a select group of Scandinavian and Japanese designers and brands that are new to Canada, and in some cases, also to the United States. Skagerak, Paper Collective, Atelier Cph, Hagedornhagen Copenhagen, Ditte Fischer and Reiko Kaneko are just some of them.The web store focus is on homeware plus a small selection of lighting and furniture which owner, Andy Meakin plans to expand in the future. He explains that The Fjord Store aims to re-evaluate the idea of luxury living in North America, "We believe in products that are not only beautifully designed but also functional, made to last, and affordable. Our selection of minimal style home products can be used as standalones or layered to create a cozy feel. They're a perfect fit for modern life, whether it's by the ocean, the mountains or in the city".The Fjord Store - https://thefjordstore.com/ - offers fast, low-cost and free shipping options as well as a local Click & Collect service with next business day pick-up available. A trade program is also available for interior designers and architects.Meakin will concentrate on giving The Fjord Store customers exceptional service through the web store to start. A series of pop-up shops in Squamish and Vancouver, British Columbia are planned for later in 2017.W: thefjordstore.com/Instagram: @thefjordstorePinterest: pinterest.com/thefjordstore/Facebook: facebook.com/thefjordstore/