The Fjord Store brings new Nordic and Japanese home goods to Canada and the US
The Fjord Store has partnered with a select group of Scandinavian and Japanese designers and brands that are new to Canada, and in some cases, also to the United States. Skagerak, Paper Collective, Atelier Cph, Hagedornhagen Copenhagen, Ditte Fischer and Reiko Kaneko are just some of them.
The web store focus is on homeware plus a small selection of lighting and furniture which owner, Andy Meakin plans to expand in the future. He explains that The Fjord Store aims to re-evaluate the idea of luxury living in North America, "We believe in products that are not only beautifully designed but also functional, made to last, and affordable. Our selection of minimal style home products can be used as standalones or layered to create a cozy feel. They're a perfect fit for modern life, whether it's by the ocean, the mountains or in the city".
The Fjord Store - https://thefjordstore.com/
Meakin will concentrate on giving The Fjord Store customers exceptional service through the web store to start. A series of pop-up shops in Squamish and Vancouver, British Columbia are planned for later in 2017.
Page Updated Last on: May 15, 2017