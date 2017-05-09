 
"From Pilates to Yoga at the Park" on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Lower Presidio Historic Park

 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Save the Date! The community is invited to "From Pilates to Yoga at the Park" at the Lower Presidio Historic Park in Monterey, CA. This special free event will be sponsored by the Old Monterey Foundation on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to continue to raise awareness for this beautiful park. "From Pilates to Yoga at the Park" will feature Pilates and Yoga demonstrations and classes. There will be a 30 minute yoga class by an instructor from Om Studios and a 30 minute Pilates class led by Trudy McCrone, a certified Pilates instructor. The event will feature delicious food for purchase from the popular Spice It Up Catering. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat for Pilates and Yoga, towel or folding chair for watching the demos and participating in the mat classes.  There will also be many free prize drawings at the event. Om Studios will donate a 5 class card, 3 class reformer package and Om water bottles, lululemon will donate a Yoga mat and several reusable water bottles, and Trudy McCrone, PMA certified Pilates instructor, will donate 3 private sessions. A representative from Old Monterey Foundation will be available to talk briefly about their organization and its work on the Lower Presidio Historic Park project.

Event Schedule - Saturday, June 10, 2017

11:30 a.m. - Noon  Welcome and Introductions

Noon – 12:30 p.m.  A 30 minute all levels mat Pilates class

12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Break for lunch. Purchase food from the Spice It Up Food Truck

12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.  - 30 minute all levels Yoga Flow class

1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. –   Prize Drawings

For more information, go to www.oldmontereyfoundation.org or call (831) 521-2313 (tel:%28831%29%20521-2313).

Directions to the Lower Presidio Historic Park and Presidio of Monterey Museum:

From Monterey, take Pacific Street past the Monterey Conference Center and the First Theater to the end of Pacific where it forks, take the left fork;, turn left onto Artillery Road, turn right on Corporal Ewing Road and follow it to the Presidio of Monterey Museum in the center of the Park against the hill; from Pacific Grove, take Lighthouse Avenue in New Monterey, turn right on Private Bolio Road, quickly turn left on Corporal Ewing Road and follow it to the Presidio of Monterey Museum.   http://www.monterey.org/museums/Home/Map-and-Directions/2

Old Monterey Foundation recently installed a monument sign on Pacific Street to make it even easier to find the park.

About The Lower Presidio Historic Park

The Lower Presidio Historic Park, described as "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast" and "One of the Most Beautiful Places in Monterey" is on its way to becoming a true historic public park to be enjoyed by locals and visitors. Old Monterey Foundation, in cooperation with the City of Monterey and Department of the Army, has raised initial funds to begin Phase One of the project to enhance and restore this historic 25.3-acre site and is now seeking public donations to help complete Phase One of the $680,000 project. Old Monterey Foundation invites everyone to become members of "Friends of the Lower Presidio" and make tax-deductible donations to more quickly restore the park. They are also raising funds to restore the historic Father Serra statue.

About Om Studios

Om Studios has locations in both Monterey and Carmel, CA. Each studio offers a variety of classes and workshops including yoga, pilates, barre and aerial silks. They are a boutique yoga studio focused on motivating their students to explore outside of their comfort zones and challenge themselves, both on and off the mat. Their class sizes are small for an intimate experience and instructors are welcoming and supportive, willing to meet students wherever they're at in their yoga journey. Om is an energizing, inspiring space saturated with natural light, bamboo flooring and a boutique brimming with the best active wear for practice. They offer a wide range of yoga classes from Heated Vinyasa to Yin as well as a variety of wellness services, including massage and skincare. For more information, go to www.omoasis.com.

About Trudy McCrone

Trudy McCrone is a Certified Pilates and Yoga Instructor serving the Monterey Peninsula. She believes that Pilates is the perfect platform for obtaining overall health and vitality through developing a strong connection between mind and body. Eager to further explore the mind-body connection, she enrolled in a local 200-hr Yoga Alliance Teacher Training in 2016.  She believes Yoga teaches you to be in the present moment and challenges you to quiet the mind.


For more information or to contact Trudy directly visit her facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/truepilatesandyoga

About lululemon

The lululemon Showroom is located at 700 Cass Street, Suite 101 in Monterey CA 93940.

About Spice It Up Catering

Spice It Up Catering is an American Southwest mobile food business specializing in rotisserie chicken and steak. Spice It Up Catering: "We're bringing it".

To arrange an interview with Bill McCrone, Secretary of Old Monterey Foundation, please contact Wendy Brickman at(831) 633-4444 (tel:%28831%29%20633-4444) or email brickman@brickmanmarketing.com. For more information and directions, to donate and become a member of the Friends of the Lower Presidio, to volunteer and learn about future Old Monterey Foundation events, go to www.oldmontereyfoundation.org.
