"From Pilates to Yoga at the Park" on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Lower Presidio Historic Park
Event Schedule - Saturday, June 10, 2017
11:30 a.m. - Noon Welcome and Introductions
Noon – 12:30 p.m. A 30 minute all levels mat Pilates class
12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Break for lunch. Purchase food from the Spice It Up Food Truck
12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - 30 minute all levels Yoga Flow class
1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Prize Drawings
For more information, go to www.oldmontereyfoundation.org or call (831) 521-2313 (tel:%28831%29%
Directions to the Lower Presidio Historic Park and Presidio of Monterey Museum:
From Monterey, take Pacific Street past the Monterey Conference Center and the First Theater to the end of Pacific where it forks, take the left fork;, turn left onto Artillery Road, turn right on Corporal Ewing Road and follow it to the Presidio of Monterey Museum in the center of the Park against the hill; from Pacific Grove, take Lighthouse Avenue in New Monterey, turn right on Private Bolio Road, quickly turn left on Corporal Ewing Road and follow it to the Presidio of Monterey Museum. http://www.monterey.org/
Old Monterey Foundation recently installed a monument sign on Pacific Street to make it even easier to find the park.
About The Lower Presidio Historic Park
The Lower Presidio Historic Park, described as "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast" and "One of the Most Beautiful Places in Monterey" is on its way to becoming a true historic public park to be enjoyed by locals and visitors. Old Monterey Foundation, in cooperation with the City of Monterey and Department of the Army, has raised initial funds to begin Phase One of the project to enhance and restore this historic 25.3-acre site and is now seeking public donations to help complete Phase One of the $680,000 project. Old Monterey Foundation invites everyone to become members of "Friends of the Lower Presidio" and make tax-deductible donations to more quickly restore the park. They are also raising funds to restore the historic Father Serra statue.
About Om Studios
Om Studios has locations in both Monterey and Carmel, CA. Each studio offers a variety of classes and workshops including yoga, pilates, barre and aerial silks. They are a boutique yoga studio focused on motivating their students to explore outside of their comfort zones and challenge themselves, both on and off the mat. Their class sizes are small for an intimate experience and instructors are welcoming and supportive, willing to meet students wherever they're at in their yoga journey. Om is an energizing, inspiring space saturated with natural light, bamboo flooring and a boutique brimming with the best active wear for practice. They offer a wide range of yoga classes from Heated Vinyasa to Yin as well as a variety of wellness services, including massage and skincare. For more information, go to www.omoasis.com.
About Trudy McCrone
Trudy McCrone is a Certified Pilates and Yoga Instructor serving the Monterey Peninsula. She believes that Pilates is the perfect platform for obtaining overall health and vitality through developing a strong connection between mind and body. Eager to further explore the mind-body connection, she enrolled in a local 200-hr Yoga Alliance Teacher Training in 2016. She believes Yoga teaches you to be in the present moment and challenges you to quiet the mind.
For more information or to contact Trudy directly visit her facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/
About lululemon
The lululemon Showroom is located at 700 Cass Street, Suite 101 in Monterey CA 93940.
About Spice It Up Catering
Spice It Up Catering is an American Southwest mobile food business specializing in rotisserie chicken and steak. Spice It Up Catering: "We're bringing it".
To arrange an interview with Bill McCrone, Secretary of Old Monterey Foundation, please contact Wendy Brickman at(831) 633-4444 (tel:%28831%
