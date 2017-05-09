 
May 2017





Brooks Hilliard Providing ERP Software Expert Witness Services

Today's complicated and expensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software systems can fail or be misrepresented by the software company. For these cases, an impartial and unbiased computer software forensic investigation and analysis can help.
 
 
PHOENIX - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Today's complicated and expensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software systems can fail or be misrepresented by the software company. When this happens, large losses can result for a company. For these cases, an impartial and unbiased computer software forensic investigation and analysis can help answer your tough questions.

Brooks Hilliard is ERP software expert witness and forensic analysis consultant providing courtroom testimony services for those experiencing computer software defects, flawed implementation, fraud, misrepresentation and other issues.

Mr. Hilliard has been a consulting and/or testifying expert in more than 100 cases involving computer systems alleged to have:

* software failures;
* software defects,
* deficient or negligent implementation of business software;
* faulty operation,
* and/or defective performance.

Cases include computer software system in the following categories:

* Enterprise Requirements Planning (ERP),
* Customer Relationship Management (CRM),
* Supply Chain management (SCM),
* Employee Relations,
* Manufacturing,
* Distribution,
* Service (including professional services),
* Government and not-for-profit administration,
* And other business-related applications.

For your free consultation and client reference list, call Brooks Hilliard at 602.264.9263 or visit:
http://www.computerexpertwitness.com/

About Brooks Hilliard - Computer & Software Expert Witness

Brooks Hilliard has extensive experience as an expert witness who provides consulting and testifying services about business-oriented software such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications. If you have questions or need an expert witness, contact Brooks Hilliard for your free consultation at (602) 264-9263 or visit http://www.ComputerExpertWitness.com/

Contact
Matthew Hockin
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
End
Source:Brooks Hilliars - ERP Software Expert Witness
Email:***@interactivemarketinginc.com Email Verified
