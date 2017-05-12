News By Tag
Talented Learning Kicks Off Summer Webinar Series With Learning Tech Innovators
Industry analyst John Leh to lead four new live and recorded online events -- all focused on helping learning professionals create business value by leveraging modern training technology.
"This summer's agenda showcases the depth and diversity of solutions available in today's learning technology market -- as well as critical business challenges these solutions address," John Leh said. "I look forward to working side-by-side with our webinar partners to offer actionable insights that will help webinar participants move their learning initiatives forward."
The Summer Webinar Series continues Talented Learning's tradition of producing online events that explore how emerging technology is rapidly redefining today's LMS marketplace. The most popular webinars John Leh has led over the past three years are now available on-demand at no charge to anyone who joins Talented Learning's new Learning Center at: https://learningcenter.talentedlearning.com/
WEBINAR SERIES REGISTRATION
Individuals can learn more about each session in the Summer Webinar Series and register for all live events on the Talented Learning Webinars page at: https://talentedlearning.com/
They can also reserve a seat at any of the event registration pages listed below. (All registrants will receive links to webinar recordings, even if they are unable to attend a live session.)
WEBINAR SERIES SCHEDULE
June 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET (live online event)
Secrets of Global LMS Success: The Most Overlooked Corporate Learning Essentials -- featuring Tom Holz, Senior Director, International, at Blackboard Inc. Details and registration available at: http://bbbb.blackboard.com/
June 29, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)
How to Think Outside the Internal Training Box: Extending Your Learning Reach Beyond Employees -- featuring Gary Underhill, Sr. Solutions Architect at Expertus. Details and registration available at: http://bit.ly/
July 26, 2017, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)
Custom Learning Experiences:
Now available on-demand (Recorded on May 12, 2017)
Building a Best-of-Breed Learning Machine: Insights for Commercial Training Companies -- featuring Sach Chaudhari, CEO and Director of Technology, Parasido Solutions. Details and recording available at: http://bit.ly/
ABOUT JOHN LEH
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
ABOUT TALENTED LEARNING
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information online, visit TalentedLearning.com.
Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning, LLC
570-784-1847
talented@talentedlearning.com
