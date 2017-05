Talented Learning Kicks Off Summer Webinar Series With Learning Tech Innovators

Industry analyst John Leh to lead four new live and recorded online events -- all focused on helping learning professionals create business value by leveraging modern training technology.

-- Independent research and consulting firm Talented Learning today launched its 2017 Summer Webinar Series -- four online events designed to help technology decision makers and managers create lasting business value through innovative learning solutions and strategies. At each session, John Leh will team-up with an expert from one of today's leading-edge training technology vendors to tackle relevant issues in extended enterprise learning."This summer's agenda showcases the depth and diversity of solutions available in today's learning technology market -- as well as critical business challenges these solutions address," John Leh said. "I look forward to working side-by-side with our webinar partners to offer actionable insights that will help webinar participants move their learning initiatives forward."The Summer Webinar Series continues Talented Learning's tradition of producing online events that explore how emerging technology is rapidly redefining today's LMS marketplace. The most popular webinars John Leh has led over the past three years are now available on-demand at no charge to anyone who joins Talented Learning's new Learning Center at: https://learningcenter.talentedlearning.com/ catalog Individuals can learn more about each session in the Summer Webinar Series and register for all live events on the Talented Learning Webinars page at: https://talentedlearning.com/ webinars They can also reserve a seat at any of the event registration pages listed below. (All registrants will receive links to webinar recordings, even if they are unable to attend a live session.)June 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET (live online event)-- featuring Tom Holz, Senior Director, International, at Blackboard Inc. Details and registration available at: http://bbbb.blackboard.com/secretsglobalLMSsuccessJune 29, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)-- featuring Gary Underhill, Sr. Solutions Architect at Expertus. Details and registration available at: http://bit.ly/ExtendLMSJuly 26, 2017, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)-- featuring Edward Daciuk, Principal Learning Strategist at ExtensionEngine. Details and registration available at: http://bit.ly/EECustomNow available on-demand (Recorded on May 12, 2017)-- featuring Sach Chaudhari, CEO and Director of Technology, Parasido Solutions. Details and recording available at: http://bit.ly/LMS_APIsJohn Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information online, visit TalentedLearning.com.