Matrix Design, LLC Breaks Ground on new 50,000 sq.ft. Facility
New plant will increase manufacturing space and bring all employees to one facility.
"We are excited to bring all our employees together under one roof. The additional 15,000 sq. ft. will support our steady growth ensuring we have the resources needed for our growing customer base," said Patrick Bertsche, president of Matrix Design, LLC.
The company expects the construction to be completed by December 31, 2017 and anticipates a move in date by the end of January 2018.
About Matrix Design
Matrix works closely with end users to develop, build, and install robotic automation systems. Specializing in machine tending, deburring, and a range of material handling systems, Matrix has built a reputation for designing and delivering the most optimal and robust industrial automation systems to manufacturers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.matrixdesignllc.com or call us at 847-841-8260.
