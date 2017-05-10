 
Industry News





Matrix Design, LLC Breaks Ground on new 50,000 sq.ft. Facility

New plant will increase manufacturing space and bring all employees to one facility.
 
 
Matrix Design Breaks Ground on 50,000 sq. ft. Manufacturing facility
ELGIN, Ill. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Matrix Design, LLC (http://www.matrixdesignllc.com/) announced today it celebrated on May 8th the start of construction on their new facility to be located at 1361 Schiferl Road, Bartlett, Illinois, about 10 minutes east of South Elgin. With the completion date of December 2017, Matrix is looking forward to moving from their two locations into this 50,000  sq. ft. facility designed for their specific needs. The leaders at Matrix kicked off the groundbreaking ceremony with traditional golden shovels in hand.

"We are excited to bring all our employees together under one roof. The additional 15,000 sq. ft. will support our steady growth ensuring we have the resources needed for our growing customer base," said Patrick Bertsche, president of Matrix Design, LLC.

The company expects the construction to be completed by December 31, 2017 and anticipates a move in date by the end of January 2018.

About Matrix Design

Matrix works closely with end users to develop, build, and install robotic automation systems. Specializing in machine tending, deburring, and a range of material handling systems, Matrix has built a reputation for designing and delivering the most optimal and robust industrial automation systems to manufacturers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.matrixdesignllc.com or call us at 847-841-8260.
End
Source:Matrix Design, LLC
Email:***@curetoncommunications.com Email Verified
Phone:4084255025
Tags:Manufacturing, Robotics, Automation
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Elgin - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
