Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


National Dental Association Set to Convene 104th Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas

 
 
DALLAS - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The 104th Annual Convention of the National Dental Association (NDA) will convene July 19-23, 2017, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The NDA, one of the oldest professional associations in America, is the premier dental organization for ethnic minorities representing more than 10,000 oral health professionals.

The mission of the NDA is to promote oral health equity among people of color through advocacy, mentoring dental students, and community outreach. The annual convention features world–class continuing education, a state of the art product and resource center, and a variety of networking opportunities for oral health students and professionals alike. Oral health professionals from across the country gather to learn the latest dental techniques and practice management solutions. Workshops will be offered on a broad range of important topics such as opioid addiction, inter-professional training and care, local anesthesia and surgical updates, practice management, research, the impact of the affordable care act on dentistry, concussion syndrome, and a variety of offerings to improve private and corporate practice. Featured Keynote speakers include: The Madow Brothers; Dr. Edna Kane Williams, Senior Vice President of AARP; Dr. Harry Johnson, President & CEO of the MLK Foundation; and Dr. Anissa Holmes, CEO of Delivering WOW.

Dr. Kim B. Perry, NDA's 93rd President stated, "The NDA is off to an excellent start in 2017, addressing issues that impact communities and dental professionals of color. We will continue our efforts to secure Our Place at the Table - Advancing and Advocating for the Future of Oral Health." Dr. Perry stresses that the NDA is an inclusive organization and all oral healthcare professionals are welcome at NDA events.

For more information, visit the NDA's website at http://www.ndaonline.org

