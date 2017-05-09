News By Tag
National Dental Association Set to Convene 104th Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas
The mission of the NDA is to promote oral health equity among people of color through advocacy, mentoring dental students, and community outreach. The annual convention features world–class continuing education, a state of the art product and resource center, and a variety of networking opportunities for oral health students and professionals alike. Oral health professionals from across the country gather to learn the latest dental techniques and practice management solutions. Workshops will be offered on a broad range of important topics such as opioid addiction, inter-professional training and care, local anesthesia and surgical updates, practice management, research, the impact of the affordable care act on dentistry, concussion syndrome, and a variety of offerings to improve private and corporate practice. Featured Keynote speakers include: The Madow Brothers; Dr. Edna Kane Williams, Senior Vice President of AARP; Dr. Harry Johnson, President & CEO of the MLK Foundation; and Dr. Anissa Holmes, CEO of Delivering WOW.
Dr. Kim B. Perry, NDA's 93rd President stated, "The NDA is off to an excellent start in 2017, addressing issues that impact communities and dental professionals of color. We will continue our efforts to secure Our Place at the Table - Advancing and Advocating for the Future of Oral Health." Dr. Perry stresses that the NDA is an inclusive organization and all oral healthcare professionals are welcome at NDA events.
For more information, visit the NDA's website at http://www.ndaonline.org
