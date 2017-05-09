News By Tag
Mayfestiversary Celebrates One Year of Dovetail Brewery and Two Years of Begyle Brewing's Taproom
Chicago's craft beer lovers are in for a treat this Memorial Day weekend. Dovetail Brewery and Begyle are joining forces to host Mayfestiversary.
For this epic block party, Belle Plaine Avenue will be closed from Ravenswood to the CTA tracks, giving Dovetail and Begyle fans ample room to roam around and enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, games and of course, Dovetail and Begyle beer served in an outside bar and in their tap rooms. Among the Dovetail beers on tap is its first ever Maibock. Note that beer service ends at 9 p.m. outside only.
Some of Chicago's best food trucks will be on hand. From pizza to lobster to sausage to hand-crafted allergen-free canine cookies, ice creams and frozen yogurts, there's something for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, catch BopBar Truck starting at noon, Bruges Brothers from noon to 5 p.m., DönerMen from 3 to 8 p.m., The Roost from 5 to 8 p.m., Pizza Boss from noon to 9 p.m., Sausagefest from 6 to 9 p.m. and Fido To Go from noon until the event is over. Enjoy your goodies while seated at the onsite picnic tables and don't forget to visit the vendor area.
Sunday's food truck lineup includes: Happy Lobster from noon to 3 p.m., Bop Bar from noon to 4 p.m., Bruges Brothers from noon to 9 p.m., DönerMen from 2 to 7 p.m., The Roost from 3 to 6 p.m., Pizza Boss from noon to 9 p.m., Sausagefest from 6 to 9 p.m. and Fido To Go from noon until the event is over.
With good food, great people and even better beer, Mayfestiversary promises to be one blockbuster party. Admission is free so bring friends, family and dogs for a weekend of fun.
Mayfestiversary Music Lineup:
Saturday, May 27
12PM Chirp Radio live broadcast
1PM Chirp Radio live broadcast
2PM Toasted Allmans
3PM The Diving Bell
4PM The Purcells
5PM I Lost Control
6PM Brett Knickerbocker & The Lost Signal
7PM Catfish and the Dogstars
8PM Woodrow Heart & The Haymaker
Sunday, May 28
12PM Wylde by Nature
1PM Arc Impulse
2PM Abandom
3PM Furious Frank
4PM Drew Neely & The Heroes
5PM Bank Notes
6PM Uncle Jesse & The Rippers
7PM Robert Rolfe Feddersen
8PM Chirp Radio live broadcast
About Dovetail Brewery
Dovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers. Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.
Taproom hours are: Tuesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Wednesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Thursday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Friday- noon - 11 pm; Saturday- 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday- 10 am - 8 pm.
The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.
Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours.
