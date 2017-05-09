 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Mayfestiversary Celebrates One Year of Dovetail Brewery and Two Years of Begyle Brewing's Taproom

Chicago's craft beer lovers are in for a treat this Memorial Day weekend. Dovetail Brewery and Begyle are joining forces to host Mayfestiversary.
 
 
Mayfestiversary 2017 Graphic
Mayfestiversary 2017 Graphic
 
Tags:

Tags:
Dovetail Brewery
Mayfestiversary
Begyle Brewing

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago's craft beer lovers are in for a treat this Memorial Day weekend. Dovetail Brewery and Begyle are joining forces to host Mayfestiversary, a friendly block party celebrating Dovetail's one year anniversary and the second anniversary of Begyle Brewing's taproom. The fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 outside of Dovetail Brewery at 1800 W. Belle Plaine at Ravenswood in Chicago. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Foundations of Music.

For this epic block party, Belle Plaine Avenue will be closed from Ravenswood to the CTA tracks, giving Dovetail and Begyle fans ample room to roam around and enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, games and of course, Dovetail and Begyle beer served in an outside bar and in their tap rooms. Among the Dovetail beers on tap is its first ever Maibock. Note that beer service ends at 9 p.m. outside only.

Some of Chicago's best food trucks will be on hand. From pizza to lobster to sausage to hand-crafted allergen-free canine cookies, ice creams and frozen yogurts, there's something for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, catch BopBar Truck starting at noon, Bruges Brothers from noon to 5 p.m., DönerMen from 3 to 8 p.m., The Roost from 5 to 8 p.m., Pizza Boss from noon to 9 p.m., Sausagefest from 6 to 9 p.m. and Fido To Go from noon until the event is over. Enjoy your goodies while seated at the onsite picnic tables and don't forget to visit the vendor area.

Sunday's food truck lineup includes: Happy Lobster from noon to 3 p.m., Bop Bar from noon to 4 p.m., Bruges Brothers from noon to 9 p.m., DönerMen from 2 to 7 p.m., The Roost from 3 to 6 p.m., Pizza Boss from noon to 9 p.m., Sausagefest from 6 to 9 p.m. and Fido To Go from noon until the event is over.

With good food, great people and even better beer, Mayfestiversary promises to be one blockbuster party. Admission is free so bring friends, family and dogs for a weekend of fun.

Mayfestiversary Music Lineup:

Saturday, May 27

12PM Chirp Radio live broadcast

1PM Chirp Radio live broadcast

2PM Toasted Allmans

3PM The Diving Bell

4PM The Purcells

5PM I Lost Control

6PM Brett Knickerbocker & The Lost Signal

7PM Catfish and the Dogstars

8PM Woodrow Heart & The Haymaker

Sunday, May 28

12PM Wylde by Nature

1PM Arc Impulse

2PM Abandom

3PM Furious Frank

4PM Drew Neely & The Heroes

5PM Bank Notes

6PM Uncle Jesse & The Rippers

7PM Robert Rolfe Feddersen

8PM Chirp Radio live broadcast

About Dovetail Brewery

Dovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers. Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.

Taproom hours are: Tuesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Wednesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Thursday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Friday- noon - 11 pm; Saturday- 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday- 10 am - 8 pm.

The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.

Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours.

See what passionate beer lovers and industry professionals are saying about Dovetail: https://www.newsline360.com/dovetailbrewery/itn/.

For more information about Dovetail Brewery, please visit the brewery's website at http://dovetailbrewery.com, their newsroom at http://www.newsline360.com/dovetailbrewery or contact Bill Wesselink or Hagen Dost by email. For information about special events, promotions and private events, contact Adrianne Dost. For additional information, call 773-683-1414.

Follow Dovetail Brewery on Twitter (https://twitter.com/dovetailbrewchi; @DovetailBrewChi)

Follow Dovetail Brewery on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DovetailBrewery/)

Follow Dovetail Brewery on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dovetailbrewery/)
Source:Dovetail Brewery
