A kickstarter campaign started for X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket RFID slim wallet
In the modern smartphone era where pay by phone transactions are swiftly gaining popularity over the use of physical cards and cash, our lifestyles are further simplified by the enhanced security and conveniences our smartphones provide. We no longer need to carry all our cards and cash with us for everyday errands or long distance travel. Instead, essentials such as charging cables, headphones, power banks, etc. have become our must-have companions. This demand shift in our everyday lifestyle begged for an all-in-one solution giving birth to the X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket Slim Wallet. We wanted to create a multi-functional wallet that integrated the latest RFID protections, flexibility, style, and quality craftsmanship for like-minded folks who share the same passion we have in embracing the modern smartphone era..
The X-Flex Belt has now been launched on kickstarter campaign named, X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket RFID slim wallet
