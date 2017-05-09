 
A kickstarter campaign started for X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket RFID slim wallet

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A new product named X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket RFID slim wallet has been launched for a fundraising campaign at kickstarter.com .It is a unique design slim wallet with RFID protection.

In the modern smartphone era where pay by phone transactions are swiftly gaining popularity over the use of physical cards and cash, our lifestyles are further simplified by the enhanced security and conveniences our smartphones provide. We no longer need to carry all our cards and cash with us for everyday errands or long distance travel. Instead, essentials such as charging cables, headphones, power banks, etc. have become our must-have companions. This demand shift in our everyday lifestyle begged for an all-in-one solution giving birth to the X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket Slim Wallet. We wanted to create a multi-functional wallet that integrated the latest RFID protections, flexibility, style, and quality craftsmanship for like-minded folks who share the same passion we have in embracing the modern smartphone era..

The X-Flex Belt has now been launched on kickstarter campaign named, X-Flex Mini and X-Pocket RFID slim wallet (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sdproduct/x-flex-min...) (kickstarter link :https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sdproduct/x-flex-mini-and-x-pocket-rfid-slim-wallet) The campaign start on May ,15, 2017 and the timeline for shipping of these products is estimated as Sep 2017. The campaign creator has a huge success on the previous kickstarter campaign (X-Flex belt). The campaign will be accepting more backers for 32 days only. These X-Flex mini and X-Pocket RFID wallet and other products are available in the campaign for backers at incredible early bird prices and multiple choices. For more details on the product and the company checkout the official website of SDproduct.com.

Contact Details:

Company: SDproduct

Name: Victor

Email: cs@sdproduct.com

Phone: 510-600-3183

Website: www.sdproduct.com

Country: USA

Source:sdproduct.com
