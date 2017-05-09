 
Aspen Medical Products Founder and CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

Dan Williamson created innovative spinal bracing company more than 25 years ago; today, the multinational powerhouse leads in back pain relief and philanthropy
 
 
TUSTIN, Calif. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Aspen Medical Products (http://www.aspenmp.com/), the market-leading provider of spinal braces, is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Dan Williamson has been named a finalist in the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award in the Orange County Region.

The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Williamson is one of 15 finalists selected by a panel of distinguished, independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 16 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

"Being named a finalist in this competition is an incredible accomplishment for everyone at Aspen Medical Products. We are very much a family and we all share equally in the success of our company," Williamson said. "I founded this company with the goal of making people's lives better and this goal could not have been achieved without the dedication of the entire Aspen family. With this recognition from EY, I am extremely proud and humbled to be a part of the amazing team that is Aspen Medical Products."

Aspen Medical Products is recognized across the globe, having secured more than 50 patents for its spinal bracing technology that reduces pain and increases strength, flexibility and stability in patients with spinal deficiencies. The products produced by Aspen Medical Products also provide back pain sufferers alternatives to surgical intervention or the use of addicting opioid drugs.

While the company's success has been exceptional, its philanthropic endeavors in the community are equally impressive. Since 2000, Aspen Medical Products' employees have supported the Challenged Athletes Foundation through donation, fundraising and volunteering. Since 2009, it has been the title sponsor of the Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge.

Now in its 31st year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and 60 countries throughout the world. It is Aspen Medical Products' first time participating in the EY program.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition.  Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Aspen Medical Products: Aspen Medical Products is the leader in the design, development and marketing of upper and lower spinal orthotics. The Company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and has local sales representatives throughout the United States as well as representation worldwide. For more than 25 years, the management team and employees at Aspen have introduced a continuous flow of pioneering spinal bracing products and services to the healthcare marketplace. For more information, visit us online at www.AspenMP.com.

Media Contact
Andrew King
Sr Account Manager, HKA Marketing Communications
7144260444
***@hkamarcom.com
End
