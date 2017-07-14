 
News By Tag
* Law
* Equal Rights
* Lgbtq
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Claery & Hammond, LLP Will Sponsor the San Diego LGBT Pride 2017

Claery & Hammond, LLP, a family law firm in Los Angeles, has chosen to sponsor and contribute to the upcoming San Diego LGBT Pride 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Law
Equal Rights
Lgbtq

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

LOS ANGELES - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Claery and Hammond will be a sponsor for San Diego's 2017 LGBTQ+ Pride, "Allied in Action, United for Justice," and its many events and festivities occurring July 14th - July 17th.  Claery & Hammond is the only law firm, and the only organization in the legal community, to sponsor this enormous event that brings together hundreds of thousands of people each year to support the LGBTQ+ community and profoundly enhances San Diego's local economy. Last year, San Diego Pride had 1,200 volunteers, approximately 40,000 people attend the music festival, and more than 100,000 parade attendees from across the world.  San Diego's 2017 LGBTQ+ Pride sponsors will help support the organization's events, festival, parade, and ongoing philanthropy.

About San Diego LGBT+ Pride and its Renown Parade: The annual San Diego Pride Parade is among the largest parades in the United States, gaining both international media coverage and the adoration of more than one hundred thousand street spectators. The specific purposes of this event are to promote community awareness, as well as, produce civic, cultural, health, and educational programs that support and encourage pride within San Diego's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other communities.  Forty-two years ago, the first San Diego Pride Parade started as a small grass-roots celebration of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion on New York's Christopher Street, and it has grown to become one of the world's largest annual parades.

San Diego Pride has an extensive 42-year history of philanthropic efforts and events, and was officially formed in 1974. The organization uses a famous five-pronged approach to giving back to the community, which includes contributions to the LGBTQ Center, support given directly to individual community members and families, funding relevant grants, partnering with community-level businesses or groups, and offering backing to other pride and progression groups, such as those fighting for equal women's rights. In 1994, San Diego Pride became a nonprofit organization and has given more than $1 million each year to a wide variety of LGBTQ organizations as it continues to be a strong source of both pride and respect for all LGBTQ+ communities, both around San Diego and the world.  San Diego's Pride funding primarily comes from participating associations, charges related to admissions and concessions for events, fees paid by entrants in the annual parade, and large corporate or small business sponsorships. Organizations like Claery & Hammond, LLP that sponsor San Diego LGBTQ+ Pride play an essential role in ensuring its events come together successfully, year after year.

For San Diego LGBTQ+ Pride 2017, "Allied in Action, United for Justice," Claery & Hammond stands among a variety of supporters including the 1990s pop sensation En Vogue, who will be reuniting and performing this year at the event's festival. Orlando's Pulse resident DJ, hero, and survivor, Ray Rivera, will also be performing.  This year's San Diego Pride theme will be "Allied in Action, United for Justice," and nothing could represent that sentiment more than world-renowned DJ Ray Rivera because of his heroic efforts during the Orlando Pulse tragedy.  Many other well-known artists and celebrity advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community will also be attending the San Diego 2017 Pride "Allied in Action, United for Justice" festival.  Other sponsors include large organizations ranging from Wells Fargo and Sony, to UCSD Health and the Human Dignity Foundation, among many others.

Claery and Green, LLP, has a long history of supporting many social and philanthropic causes, ranging from advocating for equal rights for all to facilitating multiple merit-based college scholarships. Attorneys Lance Claery and Eli Hammond hope that other law firms will consider sponsoring future San Diego LGBTQ Prides. In particular, Eli Hammond, one of the firm's two partners and a Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS), is regarded in the community as a highly altruistic individual who truly enjoys helping others in any way he can. It is his hope that a larger, even more diversified group of event sponsors will grow each year and continue to expand and spread awareness of the multitude of important causes San Diego Pride furthers. Additional information about Claery & Hammond, LLP can be found on http://www.claerygreen.com/.

SAN DIEGO PRIDE 2017 Event information:

Event Dates: Friday, July 14th, 2017 to Monday, July 17th, 2017

Spirit of Stonewall Event: July 14, 2017

Parade Time: Begins officially at 11:00 AM PST on July 15th 2017

Parade Starting location: Hillcrest Pride Flag (University Avenue and Normal Street), San Diego

Pride Block Party: July 15, 2017

Music Festival: JULY 15 – 16, 2017

Interested parties can visit https://sdpride.org/parade/ for more information about the San Dieg LGBTQ Pride 2017 parade. Additional information about Claery & Hammond, LLP can be found on http://www.claerygreen.com/.

For more information, contact Skyler Samp, ssamp@claerygreen.com/ (mailto:ssamp@claerygreen.com).
End
Source:
Email:***@claerygreen.com
Tags:Law, Equal Rights, Lgbtq
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Claery & Green, LLP PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share