News By Tag
* Law
* Equal Rights
* Lgbtq
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Claery & Hammond, LLP Will Sponsor the San Diego LGBT Pride 2017
Claery & Hammond, LLP, a family law firm in Los Angeles, has chosen to sponsor and contribute to the upcoming San Diego LGBT Pride 2017.
About San Diego LGBT+ Pride and its Renown Parade: The annual San Diego Pride Parade is among the largest parades in the United States, gaining both international media coverage and the adoration of more than one hundred thousand street spectators. The specific purposes of this event are to promote community awareness, as well as, produce civic, cultural, health, and educational programs that support and encourage pride within San Diego's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other communities. Forty-
San Diego Pride has an extensive 42-year history of philanthropic efforts and events, and was officially formed in 1974. The organization uses a famous five-pronged approach to giving back to the community, which includes contributions to the LGBTQ Center, support given directly to individual community members and families, funding relevant grants, partnering with community-level businesses or groups, and offering backing to other pride and progression groups, such as those fighting for equal women's rights. In 1994, San Diego Pride became a nonprofit organization and has given more than $1 million each year to a wide variety of LGBTQ organizations as it continues to be a strong source of both pride and respect for all LGBTQ+ communities, both around San Diego and the world. San Diego's Pride funding primarily comes from participating associations, charges related to admissions and concessions for events, fees paid by entrants in the annual parade, and large corporate or small business sponsorships. Organizations like Claery & Hammond, LLP that sponsor San Diego LGBTQ+ Pride play an essential role in ensuring its events come together successfully, year after year.
For San Diego LGBTQ+ Pride 2017, "Allied in Action, United for Justice," Claery & Hammond stands among a variety of supporters including the 1990s pop sensation En Vogue, who will be reuniting and performing this year at the event's festival. Orlando's Pulse resident DJ, hero, and survivor, Ray Rivera, will also be performing. This year's San Diego Pride theme will be "Allied in Action, United for Justice," and nothing could represent that sentiment more than world-renowned DJ Ray Rivera because of his heroic efforts during the Orlando Pulse tragedy. Many other well-known artists and celebrity advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community will also be attending the San Diego 2017 Pride "Allied in Action, United for Justice" festival. Other sponsors include large organizations ranging from Wells Fargo and Sony, to UCSD Health and the Human Dignity Foundation, among many others.
Claery and Green, LLP, has a long history of supporting many social and philanthropic causes, ranging from advocating for equal rights for all to facilitating multiple merit-based college scholarships. Attorneys Lance Claery and Eli Hammond hope that other law firms will consider sponsoring future San Diego LGBTQ Prides. In particular, Eli Hammond, one of the firm's two partners and a Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS), is regarded in the community as a highly altruistic individual who truly enjoys helping others in any way he can. It is his hope that a larger, even more diversified group of event sponsors will grow each year and continue to expand and spread awareness of the multitude of important causes San Diego Pride furthers. Additional information about Claery & Hammond, LLP can be found on http://www.claerygreen.com/
SAN DIEGO PRIDE 2017 Event information:
Event Dates: Friday, July 14th, 2017 to Monday, July 17th, 2017
Spirit of Stonewall Event: July 14, 2017
Parade Time: Begins officially at 11:00 AM PST on July 15th 2017
Parade Starting location: Hillcrest Pride Flag (University Avenue and Normal Street), San Diego
Pride Block Party: July 15, 2017
Music Festival: JULY 15 – 16, 2017
Interested parties can visit https://sdpride.org/
For more information, contact Skyler Samp, ssamp@claerygreen.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse