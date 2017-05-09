Alive Telecom Adds Engineering Talent for Broadcast Repack

Mark Haas Brings 26 years of RF Engineering Experience to Alive Telecom

-- Alive Telecom is pleased to announce the addition of its newest member. As of May 8, 2017, Senior RF Technical Engineer, Mark Haas has teamed up with Alive. Dan Barton, President of Alive Telecom commented, "We look forward to Mark adding to our existing team to develop and produce antenna system products. Mark is a great fit for the upcoming broadcast repack, his vast experience from his time at Andrew Corporation and others are greatly appreciated."Mark has 26 years' experience in engineering design and modeling experience, all phases of product development, mechanical testing, quality control, and performing equipment calibration services. He has experience in Solid Works, AutoCAD, and developed auto lisp programs for automated CAD functions. Mark also has experience in RF modeling and design of high power TV Broadcast, Microwave, RFID, and Patch Antennas. Marine SAT Com product development far field test range and anechoic chamber operations. He has performed advanced R.F. measurements of I.M.D. insertion loss, return loss, directivity, impedance, matching, gain, pattern development, and tuning. He is proficient with all R.F. test equipment, network, scalar, and spectrum analyzers. Microwave radio, cellular antennas, fiber optic component development and testing. Mark has also developed proprietary software for engineers, technicians, and production personnel. Mark's Enjoys Amateur Radio and Astronomy. He is the Founder of the South West Astronomy Society and founder of the Business Professional Society at South Suburban College. Mark and his wife enjoy showing their champion Standard poodles at local dog shows.