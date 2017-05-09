 
Industry News





Firestone Park Grand Opens Saturday, June 10th

 
 
Firestone Park will Grand Open on Saturday, June 10th.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening date for Firestone Park will be on Saturday, June 10th. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to sign up for the interest list to reserve their spot in this upcoming community that offers approximately 24 new homes.

"We're very excited to open this community which enjoys a beautiful scenery and location," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "With only a limited number of homesites available at this community, we strongly suggest interested parties join the interest list ASAP."

The community of Firestone Park offers home shoppers three distinctive floorplans to choose from, all two-stories available in a variety of elevation styles. The Sellwood plan is offered at this community and it spans 3,422 square feet that includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den, large bonus room and master suite complete with a retreat and dual walk-in closets. The downstairs features an open concept great room that effortlessly connects the dining room, great room and gourmet kitchen with a large island.

The Mulberry plan provides 2,557 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a downstairs den and master suite, upstairs super-sized bonus room and a three-bay garage. The great room opens to the gourmet kitchen with huge center island and dining area.

The Marquam is another spacious home. Boasting 2,892 square feet, it provides five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a huge open-concept great room, upstairs loft and a three-bay garage. A downstairs bedroom allows for versatility and could easily be converted to a home office, den or study.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value to all the new homes at Firestone Park by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. Among these items at Firestone Park is solar packages, air conditioning, tankless water heaters, quartz countertops and more.

Be sure to save the date for this community's upcoming Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Firestone Park Welcome Home Center, located at  https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/washington/vancouver/van....

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

End
Click to Share