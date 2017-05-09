 
News By Tag
* Investing
* Good Cause
* Bitcoin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


$1,044,494.00 USD Available for Investors

 
 
Today's Value = $25,000USD Maximum Value = $1BillionEUR
Today's Value = $25,000USD Maximum Value = $1BillionEUR
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Investing
Good Cause
Bitcoin

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Deals

ORLANDO, Fla. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- XcalibiR Read Estate Development has just over $1,000,000 USD in TBC TheBillionCoin available for investors.  This money has been raised by contributions toward a project to build a Community Center near the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Scottsmoor, Florida.

"In order for me to acquire the land and start the development of the Community Center project, I will need to convert must of the TBC contributed to USD.  As important as the contributors of TBC to the project will be those who purchase TBC converting it to USD to pay for products, sevices, and construction cost", Bruce Barbre, Owner of XcalibR Real Estate Development and VetFusion Inc. Founder.

Everyone who puchases a minimun of $1,000 of TBC will receive recognition for their purchase.  A 12x12 Brick will be placed in the walkway in front of the community center in an area set aside as a place of honor.

The conversion value of TBC to USD at the time of this press release is $26,110 USD for 1 TBC.  The rate of increase is 2% a day.  The value of TBC will continue to rise until it hits a maximum value of $1B.  Thus the name TBC TheBillionCoin.

Bruce is offering TBC in increments of not less than $1000 USD up to $10,000. The current exchange is BTC to TBC.  Investors can go to the TBC converter located at the following link to see the current rate of TBC to USD and many other currencies.

www.thebillioncoin.org/tbc_currency_calculator.php

When ready to invest, use the following link to submit buyer information, BTC wallet, TBC wallet, and $USD amount that is being sent for converting to TBC.

http://xcalibrdev.com/BTC2TBC/form.php

The first $300,000 of the $1+ million available will allow XcalibR Real Estate Development to purchase the land in the name of VetFusion Inc (not-for-profit).

Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Source:Bruce Barbre
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bruce Goldwell PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share